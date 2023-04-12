Unibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Place of residence Schiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.936.653,00
Number of voting rights2.950.585,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares346.376,00
Number of voting rights529.093,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares5.093.764,00
Number of voting rights6.601.682,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares139.666,00
Number of voting rights176.720,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,67 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,19 %
Indirectly potential1,47 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding4,42 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,84 %
Indirectly potential1,57 %
Date last update: 12 April 2023
Sales 2023
2 522 M
2 753 M
2 753 M
Net income 2023
-655 M
-714 M
-714 M
Net Debt 2023
20 716 M
22 610 M
22 610 M
P/E ratio 2023
-13,7x
Yield 2023
11,7%
Capitalization
6 886 M
7 560 M
7 515 M
EV / Sales 2023
10,9x
EV / Sales 2024
11,3x
Nbr of Employees
2 615
Free-Float
72,9%
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
49,27 €
Average target price
57,67 €
Spread / Average Target
17,0%
