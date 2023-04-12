Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  News
  Summary
03:20pUnibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
PU
04/06Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW – Corporate governance roadshow – avril 2023 (en anglais)
PU
03/28Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023
AQ
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.936.653,00 Number of voting rights2.950.585,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares346.376,00 Number of voting rights529.093,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.093.764,00 Number of voting rights6.601.682,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares139.666,00 Number of voting rights176.720,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,67 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,19 % Indirectly potential1,47 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,42 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,84 % Indirectly potential1,57 %

Date last update: 12 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
