URW TEAM
- David Zeitoun, Group General Counsel
- Marie Caulliez, Senior Corporate Legal Counsel
- Clément Jeannin, Group Director of Sustainability
- Séverine Kerjean, Supervisory Board Secretary
- Gonzague Montigny, Head of Investor Relations
- Cyrille Vanoye, Group Director of Compensation & Benefits
01. FY-2023 OVERVIEW AND 2024 GUIDANCE
02. ESG
03. GOVERNANCE
04. AGM RESOLUTIONS
01
FY-2023 OVERVIEW AND 2024 GUIDANCE
2023: strong operational performance across all activities
Strong operations across Shopping Centres, Offices and Convention & Exhibition supported by dynamic leasing activity and indexation
2023 AREPS at €9.62/share, above guidance
Continued deleveraging with 11 transactions secured in 2023 for €1.0 Bn(1), leading to €5.1 Bn(1) net debt reduction since 2021
Comprehensive evolution of Better Places roadmap
1st-of-its-kind hybrid exchange followed by a successful green bond issuance
Proposed cash distribution(2) of €2.50/share(3)
1. On an IFRS basis, including disposals and foreclosures completed or secured by February 8, 2024
2. Equity repayment, pursuant to article 112-1 of the French General Tax Code
3. Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on April 30, 2024
Westfield Days, Westfield Mall of Scandinavia, Oct. 2023
2023 Financial Highlights
Proposed cash distribution in 2024 based on 2023 performance
STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE
DISCIPLINED CAPITAL ALLOCATION
WITH TIGHT CAPEX CONTROL
CASH DISTRIBUTION(1)
€2.50 PER SHARE
COMMITMENT ON DELEVERAGING PLANSTRONG ACCESS TO FINANCING & LIQUIDITY POSITION
1. Equity repayment, pursuant to article 112-1 of the French General Tax Code. The premium distribution will not be subject to French withholding tax as it would qualify as an equity repayment. It is advisable to check with your local tax advisor how this equity repayment would be treated in your country of tax residency.
2. Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on April 30, 2024
PAID IN ONE INSTALLMENT
ON MAY 16, 2024(2)
2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS
1. Assuming no revaluation and stable FX rates
2. Secured disposals as at February 8, 2024
3. Based on 2023 earnings
4. Based on a distribution of €2.50 per share per year
5. Assuming no revaluation on capex
Illustrative deleveraging trajectory(1) over 2024-26 before disposals
45.6%
41.8%
2023 IFRS LTV incl.
hybrid
-30 bps
Disposals secured (2)
NB: Figures may not add up due to rounding
Proforma IFRS LTV evolution over 2024-26(1)
IFRS LTV
IFRS LTV Incl. hybrid
+250 bps
+220 bps
-840 bps
2024-26 Earnings (3)
2024-26 Distributions(4)
41.6%
37.9%
2024-26 Capex
2026 IFRS LTV incl.
hybrid
This guidance does not include major disposals in the US in the context of the radical reduction of its financial exposure. The Group assumes no major deterioration of the macro-economic and geopolitical environment
- Slight increase of cost of debt with full year effect of 2023 financings and lower expected cash remuneration
Guidance for 2024
Main Assumptions
- Consistent operating performance supported by retailers' demand for premium space
- Growing revenues from large-scale deliveries, 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games' positive impact for C&E and expanding retail media
- Ongoing cost discipline
- Impact of 2023 and 2024 disposals as part of the Group's ongoing deleveraging plan
- Full year impact of the hybrid cost following Perp-NC23 exchange
02
ESG
