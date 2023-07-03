Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (comprising Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.) is a world leader in commercial real estate. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio is valued, in gross market value, at EUR 52.3 billion, divided by type of asset between shopping centers (86.5%), offices (6.4%), convention and exhibition centers (4.9%) and service centers (2%). The portfolio is distributed geographically as follows: France (36%), the United States (22%), Central Europe (10%), Germany (7%), Spain (7%), the United Kingdom (6%), the Nordic countries (5%), Austria (4%) and the Netherlands (3%).

Sector Commercial REITs