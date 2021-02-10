Log in
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : List of Group's standing assets as at December 31, 2020

02/10/2021 | 12:14pm EST
LIST OF GROUP'S STANDING ASSETS

1. FRANCE: SHOPPING CENTRES

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

GLA of the whole complex

(sqm)

Consolidation method1

SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE PARIS REGION

Westfield Carré Sénart (Lieusaint)

155,500

FC

Westfield Les 4 Temps (La Défense)

142,000

FC

Westfield Parly 2 (Le Chesnay)

129,800

FC

Westfield Vélizy 2 (Vélizy-Villacoublay)

124,300

FC

Westfield Rosny 2 (Rosny-sous-Bois)

114,500

FC & EM-JV

Aéroville (Roissy-en-France)

84,900

EM-A

Westfield Forum des Halles (Paris 1)

75,700

FC

So Ouest (Levallois-Perret)

56,900

EM-A

Ulis 2 (Les Ulis)

54,200

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

28,400

FC

L'Usine Mode & Maison (Vélizy-Villacoublay)

21,100

FC

Carrousel du Louvre (Paris 1)

13,500

FC

Les Ateliers Gaîté2 (Paris 14)

n.a

FC

SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE FRENCH PROVINCES

La Part-Dieu (Lyon)

156,400

FC

La Toison d'Or (Dijon)

78,700

EM-A

Polygone Riviera (Cagnes-sur-Mer)

75,200

FC

Westfield Euralille (Lille)

67,700

FC

Villeneuve 2 (Villeneuve-d'Ascq)

56,600

FC

Rennes Alma (Rennes)

55,700

EM-A

Confluence (Lyon)

53,900

EM-A

La Valentine (Marseille)

39,500

FC

OTHER ASSETS

Bel-Est (Bagnolet)

48,800

FC

Aquaboulevard (Paris)

38,400

FC

Maine Montparnasse (Paris)

35,500

FC

Villabé (Corbeil)

35,300

FC

Go Sport (Saintes)

2,500

FC

  • 1 FC = Fully Consolidated; EM-JV = Joint Venture under the equity method; EM-A = Associates under the equity method; JO = Joint Operation.

  • 2 Under redevelopment.

2. FRANCE: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

Trinity (La Défense)

49,700

FC

Shift3 (Issy-les-Moulineaux)

47,000

FC

Les Villages de l'Arche (La Défense)

41,900

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

37,100

FC

Versailles Chantiers (Versailles)

16,300

FC

Tour Rosny (Rosny-sous-Bois)

13,600

FC

Le Sextant (Paris 15)

13,400

FC

7 Adenauer (Paris 16)

12,200

FC

Hilton CNIT (La Défense)

10,800

FC

29, rue du Port (Nanterre)

10,300

FC

Novotel Lyon Confluence (Lyon)

7,600

EM-A

Le Blériot (Rueil Malmaison)

3,400

FC

Michelet-Galilée4 (La Défense)

n.a.

FC

Gaîté-Montparnasse4 (Paris 14)

n.a.

FC

Pullman Paris-Montparnasse4 (Paris 14)

n.a.

FC

3. FRANCE: CONVENTION & EXHIBITION

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

PARIS REGION

PROPERTY AND OPERATION

Paris Nord (Villepinte)

246,300

FC

Paris Porte de Versailles5 (Paris 15)

238,900

FC

Le Palais des Congrès de Paris6 (Paris 17)

48,100

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

24,000

FC

Espace Champerret (Paris 17)

8,500

FC

Carrousel du Louvre (Expos) (Paris 1)

6,600

FC

Espace Grande Arche (La Défense)

5,000

FC

OPERATION

Paris, Le Bourget (Le Bourget)

79,700

FC

Palais des Congrès d'Issy-les-Moulineaux (Issy-les-Moulineaux)

3,000

FC

Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild (Paris 8)

1,300

FC

Palais des Sports (Paris 15)

n.a.

EM-JV

  • 3 Sold on January 21, 2021.

  • 4 Under redevelopment.

  • 5 Including the Novotel and Mama Shelter hotels.

  • 6 Including Les Boutiques du Palais.

4. CENTRAL EUROPE: SHOPPING CENTRES

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

GLA of the whole complex

(sqm)

Consolidation method

CZECH REPUBLIC

Centrum Cerny Most (Prague)

107,600

FC

Westfield Chodov (Prague)

101,400

FC

Metropole Zlicin (Prague)

54,000

EM-JV

POLAND

Westfield Arkadia (Warsaw)

117,400

FC

Wroclavia (Wroclaw)

72,400

FC

Galeria Mokotow (Warsaw)

68,400

FC

Zlote Tarasy7 (Warsaw)

66,400

EM-A

CH Ursynow (Warsaw)

46,300

EM-JV

Wilenska (Warsaw)

41,300

FC

SLOVAK REPUBLIC

Aupark (Bratislava)

59,600

FC

5. CENTRAL EUROPE: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

Wilenska (Warsaw)

13,600

FC

Wroclavia (Wroclaw)

8,500

FC

6. SPAIN: SHOPPING CENTRES

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

GLA of the whole complex

(sqm)

Consolidation method

Parquesur (Madrid)

159,000

FC

Bonaire (Valencia)

135,000

FC

La Vaguada (Madrid)

87,000

FC

La Maquinista (Barcelona)

75,600

FC

Glòries (Barcelona)

68,800

FC

Splau (Barcelona)

55,800

FC

Garbera (San Sebastian)

40,000

FC

Equinoccio (Madrid)

36,800

FC

7. SPAIN: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

La Vaguada (Madrid)

10,300

FC

7 Not managed by URW.

8. NORDICS: SHOPPING CENTRES

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

GLA of the whole complex

(sqm)

Consolidation method

SWEDEN

Westfield Mall of Scandinavia (Greater Stockholm)

105,100

FC

Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

84,300

FC

Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)

57,200

FC

Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

49,800

FC

DENMARK

Fisketorvet (Copenhagen)

59,200

FC

9. NORDICS: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

SWEDEN

Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

29,900

FC

Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

21,600

FC

Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)

13,500

FC

10. AUSTRIA: SHOPPING CENTRES

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

GLA of the whole complex

(sqm)

Consolidation method

Shopping City Süd (Vienna)

198,500

FC

Donau Zentrum (Vienna)

127,300

FC

11. AUSTRIA: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020

Total floor space of the asset (sqm)

Consolidation method

Donau Zentrum (Vienna)

9,800

FC

Shopping City Süd (Vienna)

9,000

FC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
