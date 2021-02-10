Unibail Rodamco Westfield : List of Group's standing assets as at December 31, 2020
L IST OF G ROUP ' S STANDING ASSETS
1. FRANCE: SHOPPING CENTRES
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
GLA of the whole complex
(sqm)
Consolidation method 1
SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE PARIS REGION
Westfield Carré Sénart (Lieusaint)
155,500
FC
Westfield Les 4 Temps (La Défense)
142,000
FC
Westfield Parly 2 (Le Chesnay)
129,800
FC
Westfield Vélizy 2 (Vélizy-Villacoublay)
124,300
FC
Westfield Rosny 2 (Rosny-sous-Bois)
114,500
FC & EM-JV
Aéroville (Roissy-en-France)
84,900
EM-A
Westfield Forum des Halles (Paris 1)
75,700
FC
So Ouest (Levallois-Perret)
56,900
EM-A
Ulis 2 (Les Ulis)
54,200
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
28,400
FC
L'Usine Mode & Maison (Vélizy-Villacoublay)
21,100
FC
Carrousel du Louvre (Paris 1)
13,500
FC
Les Ateliers Gaîté 2 (Paris 14)
n.a
FC
SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE FRENCH PROVINCES
La Part-Dieu (Lyon)
156,400
FC
La Toison d'Or (Dijon)
78,700
EM-A
Polygone Riviera (Cagnes-sur-Mer)
75,200
FC
Westfield Euralille (Lille)
67,700
FC
Villeneuve 2 (Villeneuve-d'Ascq)
56,600
FC
Rennes Alma (Rennes)
55,700
EM-A
Confluence (Lyon)
53,900
EM-A
La Valentine (Marseille)
39,500
FC
OTHER ASSETS
Bel-Est (Bagnolet)
48,800
FC
Aquaboulevard (Paris)
38,400
FC
Maine Montparnasse (Paris)
35,500
FC
Villabé (Corbeil)
35,300
FC
Go Sport (Saintes)
2,500
FC
2. FRANCE: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
Trinity (La Défense)
49,700
FC
Shift 3 (Issy-les-Moulineaux)
47,000
FC
Les Villages de l'Arche (La Défense)
41,900
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
37,100
FC
Versailles Chantiers (Versailles)
16,300
FC
Tour Rosny (Rosny-sous-Bois)
13,600
FC
Le Sextant (Paris 15)
13,400
FC
7 Adenauer (Paris 16)
12,200
FC
Hilton CNIT (La Défense)
10,800
FC
29, rue du Port (Nanterre)
10,300
FC
Novotel Lyon Confluence (Lyon)
7,600
EM-A
Le Blériot (Rueil Malmaison)
3,400
FC
Michelet-Galilée 4 (La Défense)
n.a.
FC
Gaîté-Montparnasse 4 (Paris 14)
n.a.
FC
Pullman Paris-Montparnasse 4 (Paris 14)
n.a.
FC
3. FRANCE: CONVENTION & EXHIBITION
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
PARIS REGION
PROPERTY AND OPERATION
Paris Nord (Villepinte)
246,300
FC
Paris Porte de Versailles 5 (Paris 15)
238,900
FC
Le Palais des Congrès de Paris 6 (Paris 17)
48,100
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
24,000
FC
Espace Champerret (Paris 17)
8,500
FC
Carrousel du Louvre (Expos) (Paris 1)
6,600
FC
Espace Grande Arche (La Défense)
5,000
FC
OPERATION
Paris, Le Bourget (Le Bourget)
79,700
FC
Palais des Congrès d'Issy-les-Moulineaux (Issy-les-Moulineaux)
3,000
FC
Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild (Paris 8)
1,300
FC
Palais des Sports (Paris 15)
n.a.
EM-JV
3 Sold on January 21, 2021.
4 Under redevelopment.
5 Including the Novotel and Mama Shelter hotels.
6 Including Les Boutiques du Palais.
4. CENTRAL EUROPE: SHOPPING CENTRES
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
GLA of the whole complex
(sqm)
Consolidation method
CZECH REPUBLIC
Centrum Cerny Most (Prague)
107,600
FC
Westfield Chodov (Prague)
101,400
FC
Metropole Zlicin (Prague)
54,000
EM-JV
POLAND
Westfield Arkadia (Warsaw)
117,400
FC
Wroclavia (Wroclaw)
72,400
FC
Galeria Mokotow (Warsaw)
68,400
FC
Zlote Tarasy 7 (Warsaw)
66,400
EM-A
CH Ursynow (Warsaw)
46,300
EM-JV
Wilenska (Warsaw)
41,300
FC
SLOVAK REPUBLIC
Aupark (Bratislava)
59,600
FC
5. CENTRAL EUROPE: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
Wilenska (Warsaw)
13,600
FC
Wroclavia (Wroclaw)
8,500
FC
6. SPAIN: SHOPPING CENTRES
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
GLA of the whole complex
(sqm)
Consolidation method
Parquesur (Madrid)
159,000
FC
Bonaire (Valencia)
135,000
FC
La Vaguada (Madrid)
87,000
FC
La Maquinista (Barcelona)
75,600
FC
Glòries (Barcelona)
68,800
FC
Splau (Barcelona)
55,800
FC
Garbera (San Sebastian)
40,000
FC
Equinoccio (Madrid)
36,800
FC
7. SPAIN: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
La Vaguada (Madrid)
10,300
FC
7 Not managed by URW.
8. NORDICS: SHOPPING CENTRES
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
GLA of the whole complex
(sqm)
Consolidation method
SWEDEN
Westfield Mall of Scandinavia (Greater Stockholm)
105,100
FC
Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
84,300
FC
Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)
57,200
FC
Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
49,800
FC
DENMARK
Fisketorvet (Copenhagen)
59,200
FC
9. NORDICS: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
SWEDEN
Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
29,900
FC
Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
21,600
FC
Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)
13,500
FC
10. AUSTRIA: SHOPPING CENTRES
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
GLA of the whole complex
(sqm)
Consolidation method
Shopping City Süd (Vienna)
198,500
FC
Donau Zentrum (Vienna)
127,300
FC
11. AUSTRIA: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2020
Total floor space of the asset (sqm)
Consolidation method
Donau Zentrum (Vienna)
9,800
FC
Shopping City Süd (Vienna)
9,000
FC
