    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : List of assets June 30, 2021

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
LIST OF GROUP'S STANDING ASSETS

1. FRANCE: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method1

(sqm)

SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE PARIS REGION

Westfield Carré Sénart (Lieusaint)

155,500

FC

Westfield Les 4 Temps (La Défense)

142,200

FC

Westfield Parly 2 (Le Chesnay)

129,500

FC

Westfield Vélizy 2 (Vélizy-Villacoublay)

124,400

FC

Westfield Rosny 2 (Rosny-sous-Bois)

115,200

FC & EM-JV

Aéroville (Roissy-en-France)

EM-A

85,000

Westfield Forum des Halles (Paris 1)

70,500

FC

So Ouest (Levallois-Perret)

56,900

EM-A

Ulis 2 (Les Ulis)

54,200

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

28,500

FC

L'Usine Mode & Maison (Vélizy-Villacoublay)

21,100

FC

Carrousel du Louvre (Paris 1)

13,400

FC

Les Ateliers Gaîté2 (Paris 14)

n.a

FC

SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE FRENCH PROVINCES

La Part-Dieu(Lyon)

156,400

FC

La Toison d'Or (Dijon)

78,700

EM-A

Polygone Riviera (Cagnes-sur-Mer)

75,200

FC

Westfield Euralille (Lille)

67,800

FC

Villeneuve 2 (Villeneuve-d'Ascq)

56,500

FC

Rennes Alma (Rennes)

55,700

EM-A

Confluence (Lyon)

EM-A

53,900

La Valentine (Marseille)

39,500

FC

OTHER ASSETS

Bel-Est (Bagnolet)

48,800

FC

Aquaboulevard (Paris)

38,400

FC

Maine Montparnasse (Paris)

35,500

FC

Villabé (Corbeil)

35,300

FC

Go Sport (Saintes)

2,500

FC

  1. FC = Fully Consolidated; EM-JV = Joint Venture under the equity method; EM-A = Associates under the equity method; JO = Joint Operation.
  2. Under redevelopment.

1

2. FRANCE: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

Trinity (La Défense)

50,000

FC

Les Villages de l'Arche (La Défense)

19,800

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

FC

37,100

Versailles Chantiers (Versailles)

16,300

FC

Tour Rosny (Rosny-sous-Bois)

13,600

FC

Le Sextant (Paris 15)

13,400

FC

7 Adenauer (Paris 16)

12,300

FC

Hilton CNIT (La Défense)

10,800

FC

29, rue du Port (Nanterre)

10,300

FC

Novotel Lyon Confluence (Lyon)

7,600

EM-A

Lightwell3 (La Défense)

n.a.

FC

Gaîté-Montparnasse4 (Paris 14)

n.a.

FC

Pullman Paris-Montparnasse4 (Paris 14)

n.a.

FC

3. FRANCE: CONVENTION & EXHIBITION

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

PARIS REGION

PROPERTY AND OPERATION

Paris Nord (Villepinte)

246,300

FC

Paris Porte de Versailles5 (Paris 15)

238,900

FC

Le Palais des Congrès de Paris6 (Paris 17)

48,100

FC

CNIT (La Défense)

24,000

FC

Espace Champerret (Paris 17)

FC

8,500

Carrousel du Louvre (Expos) (Paris 1)

6,600

FC

Espace Grande Arche (La Défense)

5,000

FC

OPERATION

Paris, Le Bourget (Le Bourget)

79,700

FC

Palais des Congrès d'Issy-les-Moulineaux(Issy-les-

FC

3,000

Moulineaux)

Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild (Paris 8)

FC

1,300

Palais des Sports (Paris 15)

n.a.

EM-JV

  1. Under redevelopment. Formerly named Michelet-Galilée.
  2. Under redevelopment.
  3. Including the Novotel and Mama Shelter hotels.
  4. Including Les Boutiques du Palais.

2

4. CENTRAL EUROPE: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

CZECH REPUBLIC

Centrum Cerny Most (Prague)

107,800

FC

Westfield Chodov (Prague)

101,300

FC

Metropole Zlicin (Prague)

54,000

EM-JV

POLAND

Westfield Arkadia (Warsaw)

117,500

FC

Wroclavia (Wroclaw)

72,400

FC

Galeria Mokotow (Warsaw)

68,200

FC

Zlote Tarasy7 (Warsaw)

66,400

EM-A

CH Ursynow (Warsaw)

46,700

EM-JV

Wilenska (Warsaw)

41,300

FC

SLOVAK REPUBLIC

Aupark (Bratislava)

59,600

EM-JV

5. CENTRAL EUROPE: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

Wilenska (Warsaw)

13,600

FC

Wroclavia (Wroclaw)

8,500

FC

6. SPAIN: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

Parquesur (Madrid)

159,000

FC

Bonaire (Valencia)

135,000

FC

La Vaguada (Madrid)

87,000

FC

La Maquinista (Barcelona)

94,500

FC

Glòries (Barcelona)

68,800

FC

Splau (Barcelona)

55,600

FC

Garbera (San Sebastian)

40,000

FC

Equinoccio (Madrid)

36,800

FC

7. SPAIN: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

La Vaguada (Madrid)

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

10,300

FC

7 Not managed by URW.

3

8. NORDICS: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

SWEDEN

Westfield Mall of Scandinavia (Greater Stockholm)

105,400

FC

Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

84,700

FC

Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)

57,200

FC

Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

50,000

FC

DENMARK

Fisketorvet (Copenhagen)

59,300

FC

9. NORDICS: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

SWEDEN

Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

29,900

FC

Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)

13,400

FC

Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)

10,700

FC

10. AUSTRIA: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

Shopping City Süd (Vienna)

198,500

FC

Donau Zentrum (Vienna)

127,300

FC

11. AUSTRIA: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

Donau Zentrum (Vienna)

9,800

FC

Shopping City Süd (Vienna)

9,000

FC

4

12. GERMANY: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

CentrO (Oberhausen)

255,800

EM-JV

Ruhr Park (Bochum)

118,400

FC

Paunsdorf Center (Leipzig)

113,700

EM-JV

Gropius Passagen (Berlin)

94,700

EM-A

Höfe am Brühl (Leipzig)

51,000

FC

Pasing Arcaden (Munich)

46,300

FC

Palais Vest (Recklinghausen)

45,900

FC

Minto (Mönchengladbach)

41,500

FC

Gera Arcaden (Gera)

33,400

FC

13. GERMANY: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset

(sqm)

Pasing Arcaden (Munich)

6,800

FC

Gera Arcaden (Gera)

5,000

FC

Höfe am Brühl (Leipzig)

4,900

FC

14. THE NETHERLANDS: SHOPPING CENTRES

GLA of

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

the whole complex

Consolidation method

(sqm)

SHOPPING CENTRES

Westfield Mall of the Netherlands (The Hague region)

125,800

FC

Citymall Almere (Almere)

89,500

FC

Stadshart Zoetermeer (Zoetermeer)

84,100

FC

Stadshart Amstelveen (Amstelveen)

81,300

FC

OTHER ASSETS

De Els (Waalwijk)

14,500

FC

Kerkstraat (Hilversum)

12,200

FC

In den Vijfhoek (Oldenzaal)

8,100

FC

Zoetelaarpassage (Almere)

6,500

FC

15. THE NETHERLANDS: OFFICES & OTHERS

Portfolio as at June 30, 2021

Total floor space

Consolidation method

of the asset (sqm)

Stadshart Amstelveen (Amstelveen)

6,800

FC

Stadshart Zoetermeer (Zoetermeer)

5,700

FC

5

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
