Unibail Rodamco Westfield : List of assets June 30, 2021
LIST OF GROUP 'S STANDING ASSETS
1. FRANCE: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
1
(sqm)
SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE PARIS REGION
Westfield Carré Sénart
(Lieusaint)
155,500
FC
Westfield Les 4 Temps
(La Défense)
142,200
FC
Westfield Parly 2
(Le Chesnay)
129,500
FC
Westfield Vélizy 2 (Vélizy-Villacoublay)
124,400
FC
Westfield Rosny 2
(Rosny-sous-Bois)
115,200
FC & EM-JV
Aéroville (Roissy-en-France)
EM-A
85,000
Westfield Forum des Halles
(Paris 1)
70,500
FC
So Ouest (Levallois-Perret)
56,900
EM-A
Ulis 2 (Les Ulis)
54,200
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
28,500
FC
L'Usine Mode & Maison
(Vélizy-Villacoublay)
21,100
FC
Carrousel du Louvre
(Paris 1)
13,400
FC
Les Ateliers Gaîté
2 (Paris 14)
n.a
FC
SHOPPING CENTRES IN THE FRENCH PROVINCES
La Part-Dieu
(Lyon)
156,400
FC
La Toison d'Or
(Dijon)
78,700
EM-A
Polygone Riviera
(Cagnes-sur-Mer)
75,200
FC
Westfield Euralille
(Lille)
67,800
FC
Villeneuve 2 (Villeneuve-d'Ascq)
56,500
FC
Rennes Alma
(Rennes)
55,700
EM-A
Confluence
(Lyon)
EM-A
53,900
La Valentine
(Marseille)
39,500
FC
OTHER ASSETS
Bel-Est (Bagnolet)
48,800
FC
Aquaboulevard
(Paris)
38,400
FC
Maine Montparnasse
(Paris)
35,500
FC
Villabé (Corbeil)
35,300
FC
Go Sport
(Saintes)
2,500
FC
FC = Fully Consolidated; EM-JV = Joint Venture under the equity method; EM-A = Associates under the equity method; JO = Joint Operation.
Under redevelopment.
1
2. FRANCE: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
Trinity (La Défense)
50,000
FC
Les Villages de l'Arche
(La Défense)
19,800
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
FC
37,100
Versailles Chantiers
(Versailles)
16,300
FC
Tour Rosny (Rosny-sous-Bois)
13,600
FC
Le Sextant
(Paris 15)
13,400
FC
7 Adenauer
(Paris 16)
12,300
FC
Hilton CNIT
(La Défense)
10,800
FC
29, rue du Port
(Nanterre)
10,300
FC
Novotel Lyon Confluence
(Lyon)
7,600
EM-A
Lightwell 3 (La Défense)
n.a.
FC
Gaîté-Montparnasse
4 (Paris 14)
n.a.
FC
Pullman Paris-Montparnasse
4 (Paris 14)
n.a.
FC
3. FRANCE: CONVENTION & EXHIBITION
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
PARIS REGION
PROPERTY AND OPERATION
Paris Nord (Villepinte)
246,300
FC
Paris Porte de Versailles
5 (Paris 15)
238,900
FC
Le Palais des Congrès de Paris
6 (Paris 17)
48,100
FC
CNIT (La Défense)
24,000
FC
Espace Champerret
(Paris 17)
FC
8,500
Carrousel du Louvre (Expos)
(Paris 1)
6,600
FC
Espace Grande Arche
(La Défense)
5,000
FC
OPERATION
Paris, Le Bourget
(Le Bourget)
79,700
FC
Palais des Congrès d'Issy-les-Moulineaux
(Issy-les-
FC
3,000
Moulineaux)
Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild
(Paris 8)
FC
1,300
Palais des Sports
(Paris 15)
n.a.
EM-JV
Under redevelopment. Formerly named Michelet-Galilée.
Under redevelopment.
Including the Novotel and Mama Shelter hotels.
Including Les Boutiques du Palais.
2
4. CENTRAL EUROPE: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
CZECH REPUBLIC
Centrum Cerny Most
(Prague)
107,800
FC
Westfield Chodov
(Prague)
101,300
FC
Metropole Zlicin
(Prague)
54,000
EM-JV
POLAND
Westfield Arkadia
(Warsaw)
117,500
FC
Wroclavia
(Wroclaw)
72,400
FC
Galeria Mokotow
(Warsaw)
68,200
FC
Zlote Tarasy
7 (Warsaw)
66,400
EM-A
CH Ursynow
(Warsaw)
46,700
EM-JV
Wilenska
(Warsaw)
41,300
FC
SLOVAK REPUBLIC
Aupark (Bratislava)
59,600
EM-JV
5. CENTRAL EUROPE: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
Wilenska
(Warsaw)
13,600
FC
Wroclavia
(Wroclaw)
8,500
FC
6. SPAIN: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
Parquesur
(Madrid)
159,000
FC
Bonaire (Valencia)
135,000
FC
La Vaguada
(Madrid)
87,000
FC
La Maquinista
(Barcelona)
94,500
FC
Glòries (Barcelona)
68,800
FC
Splau (Barcelona)
55,600
FC
Garbera (San Sebastian)
40,000
FC
Equinoccio
(Madrid)
36,800
FC
7. SPAIN: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
La Vaguada
(Madrid)
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
8. NORDICS: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
SWEDEN
Westfield Mall of Scandinavia
(Greater Stockholm)
105,400
FC
Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
84,700
FC
Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)
57,200
FC
Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
50,000
FC
DENMARK
Fisketorvet
(Copenhagen)
59,300
FC
9. NORDICS: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
SWEDEN
Solna Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
29,900
FC
Nacka Forum (Greater Stockholm)
13,400
FC
Täby Centrum (Greater Stockholm)
10,700
FC
10. AUSTRIA: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
Shopping City Süd
(Vienna)
198,500
FC
Donau Zentrum
(Vienna)
127,300
FC
11. AUSTRIA: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
Donau Zentrum
(Vienna)
9,800
FC
Shopping City Süd
(Vienna)
9,000
FC
4
12. GERMANY: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
CentrO (Oberhausen)
255,800
EM-JV
Ruhr Park
(Bochum)
118,400
FC
Paunsdorf Center
(Leipzig)
113,700
EM-JV
Gropius Passagen
(Berlin)
94,700
EM-A
Höfe am Brühl
(Leipzig)
51,000
FC
Pasing Arcaden
(Munich)
46,300
FC
Palais Vest (Recklinghausen)
45,900
FC
Minto (Mönchengladbach)
41,500
FC
Gera Arcaden
(Gera)
33,400
FC
13. GERMANY: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
Pasing Arcaden
(Munich)
6,800
FC
Gera Arcaden
(Gera)
5,000
FC
Höfe am Brühl
(Leipzig)
4,900
FC
14. THE NETHERLANDS: SHOPPING CENTRES
GLA of
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
the whole complex
Consolidation method
(sqm)
SHOPPING CENTRES
Westfield Mall of the Netherlands
(The Hague region)
125,800
FC
Citymall Almere
(Almere)
89,500
FC
Stadshart Zoetermeer
(Zoetermeer)
84,100
FC
Stadshart Amstelveen
(Amstelveen)
81,300
FC
OTHER ASSETS
De Els (Waalwijk)
14,500
FC
Kerkstraat
(Hilversum)
12,200
FC
In den Vijfhoek
(Oldenzaal)
8,100
FC
Zoetelaarpassage
(Almere)
6,500
FC
15. THE NETHERLANDS: OFFICES & OTHERS
Portfolio as at June 30, 2021
Total floor space
Consolidation method
of the asset
(sqm)
Stadshart Amstelveen
(Amstelveen)
6,800
FC
Stadshart Zoetermeer
(Zoetermeer)
5,700
FC
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Sales 2021
2 285 M
2 697 M
2 697 M
Net income 2021
-4 068 M
-4 803 M
-4 803 M
Net Debt 2021
24 816 M
29 298 M
29 298 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,47x
Yield 2021
1,00%
Capitalization
9 979 M
11 808 M
11 781 M
EV / Sales 2021
15,2x
EV / Sales 2022
13,2x
Nbr of Employees
3 049
Free-Float
79,3%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
72,00 €
Average target price
68,36 €
Spread / Average Target
-5,05%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.