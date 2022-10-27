Unibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
Back
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 26 oct 2022 - 18:06
Statutory name Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Title Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
Date last update: 27 October 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Analyst Recommendations on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Sales 2022
2 483 M
2 499 M
2 499 M
Net income 2022
-1 989 M
-2 002 M
-2 002 M
Net Debt 2022
22 166 M
22 316 M
22 316 M
P/E ratio 2022
-5,98x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 445 M
6 489 M
6 489 M
EV / Sales 2022
11,5x
EV / Sales 2023
11,7x
Nbr of Employees
2 724
Free-Float
72,9%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
46,45 €
Average target price
60,32 €
Spread / Average Target
29,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.