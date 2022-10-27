Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
45.97 EUR   -1.02%
03:14aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
PU
12:28aUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Upgrades FY22 Adjusted Recurring EPS Guidance
MT
10/26Westfield-owner Unibail confirms recovery, hikes guidance again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date26 oct 2022 - 18:06
  • Statutory nameUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
  • TitleUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update

Date last update: 27 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
03:14aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
PU
12:28aUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Upgrades FY22 Adjusted Recurring EPS Guidance
MT
10/26Westfield-owner Unibail confirms recovery, hikes guidance again
RE
10/26Westfield-owner Unibail hikes guidance again
RE
10/26Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
GL
10/26Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
GL
10/24Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - URW opens final phase of Les Ateliers Gaite mixed-use distr..
AQ
10/21Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Fully Opens Les Ateliers Gaîté Complex in France
MT
10/20Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Completes New Mixed-use Development in Paris
MT
10/19URW opens final phase of Les Ateliers Gaîté mixed-use district in Paris
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 483 M 2 499 M 2 499 M
Net income 2022 -1 989 M -2 002 M -2 002 M
Net Debt 2022 22 166 M 22 316 M 22 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 445 M 6 489 M 6 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 724
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,45 €
Average target price 60,32 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Neez Finance Director
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-24.63%6 489
EQUINIX, INC.-34.37%50 559
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.35%37 425
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-42.58%28 818
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-37.16%22 989
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED-5.77%14 334