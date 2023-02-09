Advanced search
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:11:34 2023-02-09 am EST
62.60 EUR   +1.62%
03:56aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports FY-2022 Earnings
PU
02:03aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : List of assets December 31, 2022
PU
01:53aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 - Full-year Results Presentation
PU
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports FY-2022 Earnings

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date09 feb 2023 - 07:37
Statutory nameUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
TitleUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports FY-2022 Earnings

Date last update: 09 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 501 M 2 684 M 2 684 M
Net income 2022 -199 M -214 M -214 M
Net Debt 2022 23 095 M 24 777 M 24 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 548 M 9 171 M 9 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 724
Free-Float 72,9%
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 61,60 €
Average target price 55,69 €
Spread / Average Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Dagmar P. Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE26.67%9 171
EQUINIX, INC.11.60%67 644
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.98%42 157
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.31%32 378
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.13.83%28 701
W. P. CAREY INC.5.16%17 096