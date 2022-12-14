Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date13 dec 2022 - 18:36
Statutory nameUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
TitleUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change
Date last update: 14 December 2022
Disclaimer
WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 10:05:07 UTC.