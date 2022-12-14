Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:28 2022-12-14 am EST
52.44 EUR   -0.49%
05:06aUnibail-rodamco-westfield N.v., - Unibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change
PU
12/13Unibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change
GL
12/13Unibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change

12/14/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date13 dec 2022 - 18:36
Statutory nameUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
TitleUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for actions to address climate change

Date last update: 14 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 10:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
05:06aUnibail-rodamco-westfield N.v., - Un : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP..
PU
12/13Unibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for action..
GL
12/13Unibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for action..
AQ
12/06Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Unveils Landmark Vision for Westfield Old Orchard
CI
11/25Factbox-Dim the lights: Europe's retailers scramble to cut energy..
RE
11/16Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Requires 'Excellent' Rating for Projects Under Updated Green ..
MT
11/16Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield updates its Green Financing Framework
GL
11/16Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield updates its Green Financing Framework
GL
10/27Unibail Rodamco Westfield : N.V., - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q3-2022 Trading Update
PU
10/27Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Upgrades FY22 Adjusted Recurring EPS Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 485 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net income 2022 -1 659 M -1 766 M -1 766 M
Net Debt 2022 23 132 M 24 627 M 24 627 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 313 M 7 786 M 7 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 724
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 52,70 €
Average target price 54,63 €
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Dagmar P. Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-14.48%7 786
EQUINIX, INC.-16.41%65 425
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.26%40 740
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-37.19%31 941
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-31.51%25 056
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.86%16 751