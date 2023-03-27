Advanced search
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:22 2023-03-27 am EDT
46.74 EUR   +0.20%
12:47pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:46pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/10Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to propose Jacques Richier as next Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the URW 2023 General Meeting
AQ
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/27/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
Paris, Amsterdam, March 27, 2023

 

 

Press release

 

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document

 

 

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, Espace Ternes – 75017 Paris, France) on Thursday May 11, 2023, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

 

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale valant avis de convocation) was published today, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

 

The 2022 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

 

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the 2022 annual financial report,
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,
  • the management report on the financial year 2022,
  • the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,
  • the sustainability report,
  • the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2022 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Alex Estruch

VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO

+1 424 303 1948

Alex.Estruch@urw.com

 

Media Relations

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

 

France:

Sonia Fellmann – PLEAD

+33 6 27 84 91 30

Sonia.Fellmann@plead.fr

 

United States:

Molly Morse – Kekst CNC

+ 1 212 521 4826

Molly.Morse@kekstcnc.com

 

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

 

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

 

The Group operates 78 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 43 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its €52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022).

 

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

 

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

 

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

 

 

