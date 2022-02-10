Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW 2021 Full-Year Results

US retail sales saw a strong rebound in 2021, supported by the removal of all restrictions on in-person activities during the first quarter and the significant government stimulus package. The Group's US tenant sales reached 100% of 2019 levels in H2-2021, with an even stronger performance in the non-CBD Flagship7 assets at 106%. While this recovery was initially supported by very strong growth in highly discretionary categories such as Luxury (+43% in 2021 vs. 2019) and Jewellery (+19% in 2021 vs. 2019), it became more broad-based in the second half, with the key Fashion category at +1% vs. H2-2019. In the F&B sector, which was one of the most impacted, an improvement was seen from -23% compared to 2019 in H1, to -4% in H2.

Rent collection8 amounted to 88% for 2021 (vs. 80% at FY-2020 and 73% in H1-2021), including 86% in Continental Europe, 90% in the UK and 91% in the US. In Q3-2021, the collection rate came to 93%, while it was slightly lower in Q4 at 90%, due to technical delays and retailers which keep optimising their treasury. This marks a clear improvement compared to H1-2021 and FY-2020.

URW signed 2,399 leases9 during 2021, up +2% vs. 2019 and +60% vs. 2020. The Group adopted a pragmatic approach to lease terms, offering shorter term leases (12-36 months10) where appropriate to both limit vacancies while also protecting longer term rental values and optimising short-term cash flow through higher SBR.

Thanks to this strategy the Group is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery, as illustrated by the strong performance in shopping centre SBR which increased from €41.5 Mn in 2020 (2.5% of NRI) and €61.8 Mn in 2019 (2.7% of NRI) to €80.2 Mn in 2021 (5.0% of NRI). In the US, the increase in shopping centre SBR was the highest from €18.4 Mn in 2019 (2.8% of NRI) to €50.1 Mn in 2021 (10.5% of NRI), of which €13.0 Mn is related to renewals and relettings signed11 in 2021. On an annualised basis, these deals are expected to generate €21.8 Mn of SBR, compensating almost fully the €22.1 Mn of MGR reduction on those deals.

This proportion of short-term leases decreased from 56% in H1 to 45% in H2 as conditions improved with a focus on lease terms that combine a MGR with SBR top-up. The MGR uplift for deals above 36 months came to +1.8% for the Group showcasing the strength of the assets, with Continental Europe at +4.6%, the UK at -3.7% and the US at +1.0%. Overall, the MGR uplift on all deals was -5.2%. Rents signed on both long-term and short-term leases were in line with passing rents in Continental Europe (-0.5%).

The performance seen in H2-2021, gives the Group a high degree of confidence that its Flagship destinations will continue to be the preferred locations for retailers and consumers as trading conditions gradually normalise.

Vacancy at a Group level decreased significantly to 7.0% at FY-2021, down from 8.9% at H1-2021 and 8.3% at FY-2020. In Continental Europe, vacancy came to 4.0%, down from 5.0% at H1-2021. In the UK, vacancy also