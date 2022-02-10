Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW 2021 Full-Year Results

Adjusted Recurring EPS of €6.91 - above guidance on better rent collection and higher sales based rents
Ongoing recovery in H2 with tenant sales approaching pre-COVID levels
Proactive leasing strategy throughout pandemic protects long-term rental values and delivers high sales
based rents (+30% vs. 2019)
Significant reduction in vacancy across all markets demonstrating sustained retailer demand for URW
Flagship destinations
Further progress on comprehensive deleveraging plan - €2.2 Bn pro-forma IFRS net debt reduction thanks
to European disposals and US regional portfolio streamlining
2022 AREPS forecasted to be in the range of €8.20 to €8.401
2021 in review:
2,399 letting deals signed, +60% vs. 2020 and +2% vs. 2019, with Minimum Guaranteed Rent (MGR) uplift of +1.8% on longer term deals (>36 months) and an increased proportion of these deals in H2 with 55% vs. 44% in H1
Rent collection at 88% (vs. 80% reported at FY-2020 and 73% reported in H1-2021), with Continental Europe at 86%, UK at 90% and US at 91%
Tenant sales continued to outperform footfall, reaching in the second half 93% of H2-2019 levels, with Continental Europe at 92%, the UK at 83% and the US at 100%
190 bps improvement in vacancy in H2: 7.0% at Group level (H1-2021: 8.9%); 4.0% in Continental
Europe (H1-2021: 5.0%); 10.6% in the UK (H1-2021: 12.2%); and 11.0% in the US (H1-2021: 14.0%)
Successful delivery of Westfield Mall of the Netherlands (The Netherlands), the Fashion Pavilion at Westfield La Maquinista (Spain) and the Pullman Montparnasse hotel in Paris (France)
Launch of the Triangle (France) development project in partnership with AXA IM Alts
€2.5 Bn of €4.0 Bn European disposal target by 2022 now signed or completed at a premium to last unaffected appraisal values, including the disposal of Solna Centrum (Sweden) and a 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart (France)
Refinancing needs for the next 36-months secured with €12.1 Bn of cash and available facilities
2021 pro-forma IFRS Net Financial Debt reduced by €2.2 Bn to €22.1 Bn
140 bps reduction in IFRS LTV to 43.3%, or 42.5% pro-forma for the proceeds of signed disposals
2022 AREPS guidance in the range of €8.20 to €8.401
1 Assuming no reintroduction of major COVID-19 related restrictions.
Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer said:
"Our operational performance over the past 12 months, achieved in the extremely difficult context of COVID-19, gives us great confidence for 2022. We saw a strong recovery in tenant sales, which are now nearing pre-COVID levels. Asset values have stabilised, and occupancy levels have significantly improved. Our pragmatic and proactive leasing strategy has delivered robust results, including an increase in rent for longer- term leases and a material increase of sales based rents in 2021, and positions URW to benefit further as market conditions continue to improve.
We also made substantial progress towards our deleveraging goals. In Europe, we have now achieved 62% of our €4 Bn disposal target. The US portfolio streamlining also contributed to the €1.6 Bn IFRS net debt reduction and 140 bps net reduction in our loan-to-value ratio. We have made progress in our plans to radically reduce US financial exposure, as announced, in the course of 2022 and 2023.
We continue to enjoy favourable access to credit markets and have more than 36 months of liquidity. We have maintained strict capital allocation and cost control while continuing to develop new assets, bringing in joint venture partners to optimise our capital allocation while creating further income opportunities. This includes our Triangle office development in Paris with AXA IM Alts, for which construction has started.
I would like to acknowledge the commitment, tenacity and contribution of our teams over the past 12 months. Thanks to their efforts, URW is well positioned to drive strong growth in 2022 and beyond as operating conditions continue to improve.
Based on our positive sales performance, sustained leasing activity and vacancy reduction, we forecast our 2022 AREPS to be in the range of €8.20 to €8.40, assuming no reintroduction of major COVID-19 related restrictions."
FY-2021
FY-2020
Growth
Like-for-like
growth2
Net Rental Income (in € Mn)
1,724
1,790
-3.7%
-1.6%3
Shopping Centres
1,632
1,699
-3.9%
-1.2%4
Offices & Others
60
86
-29.7%
-6.6%
Convention & Exhibition
32
6
n.m.
n.m.
Recurring net result (in € Mn)
1,005
1,057
-4.9%
Recurring EPS (in €)
7.26
7.63
-4.9%
Adjusted Recurring EPS (in €)
6.91
7.28
-5.2%
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Growth
Like-for-like
2021
2020
growth
Proportionate portfolio valuation (in € Mn)
54,473
56,314
-3.3%
-4.1%
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (in € per
159.60
166.80
-4.3%
stapled share)
Figures may not add up due to rounding
Like-for-likeNRI: Net Rental Income excluding acquisitions, divestments, transfers to and from pipeline (extensions, brownfields or redevelopment of an asset when operations are stopped to enable works), all other changes resulting in any change to square metres and currency exchange rate differences in the periods analysed.
Including airports.
Excluding airports.
2021 AREPS: €6.91
Reported AREPS amounted to €6.91, above guidance (of at least €6.75) and down -5.2% from 2020, a decrease of -€0.37, mainly driven by the impact of 2020 and 2021 disposals of -€0.68, offset by the successful deliveries in 2021 and better C&E division performance. Restated for 2020 and 2021 disposals, the AREPS was up +4.7%, reflecting the resilient retail operating performance.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Shopping Centres
Like-for-likeshopping centre NRI was down by -1.2% for the Group, and by -7.5% in Continental Europe, and up +12.7% in the US and +26.4% in the UK. The performance in Continental Europe was impacted by vacancy and COVID-19 rent relief. The US benefitted from higher Sales Based Rent (SBR) and lower doubtful debtors thanks to better rent collection. The increase in the UK was also driven by lower doubtful debtors as a result of better rent collection, higher variable income, as well as lower rent relief and an insurance claim covering loss of revenue. Excluding the latter, the like-for-like NRI in the UK was +17.4%, as a result of low basis (-49.3% in 2020). Adjusted for reversals and straightlining related to COVID-19, the like-for-like NRI was +0.5% for the Group.
In total, the Group granted, on a cash basis, €301 Mn of COVID-19 rent relief in FY-2021 (vs. €313 Mn in FY- 2020). €252 Mn (vs. €246 Mn in FY-2020) of the rent relief was charged to the income statement, as well as €97.3 Mn of debtor provisions.
Tenant sales5 figures showed good performance despite COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns in 2021, once again outperforming footfall trends.
Most centres and sectors were able to trade throughout H2-2021, resulting in footfall in Europe that reached 81% of 2019 levels, despite the Omicron variant and lockdowns in Austria, Slovakia and The Netherlands at the end of 2021. While in the US, where comprehensive data is not available for all centres6, footfall in the second half reached 78% of 2019 levels.
In H2-2021, European tenant sales reached 90% of 2019 levels, with Continental Europe and the UK at 92% and 83%, respectively. When compared to H2-2020, European sales were up +26%, with Continental Europe up +21% and the UK up +56%. Despite a broad-based recovery, the sales performance in H2-2021 differed by sector following reopening. In particular, Entertainment was -20%, Food & Beverage -13%, Fashion -12%, Health & Beauty -3% and Food Stores & Mass Merchandise -2%, while Sport was +5% above 2019 levels.
European tenant sales data does not include Zlote Tarasy as it is not managed by URW. Tenant sales performance in URW's shopping centres (except The Netherlands) in operation, including extensions of existing assets, but excluding deliveries of new brownfield projects, newly acquired assets and assets under heavy refurbishment. Primark sales are based on estimates. Excluding Tesla sales. Carrousel du Louvre is excluded.
Only includes the 19 centres for which at least one year of comparable Springboard or ShopperTrak data is available.
US retail sales saw a strong rebound in 2021, supported by the removal of all restrictions on in-person activities during the first quarter and the significant government stimulus package. The Group's US tenant sales reached 100% of 2019 levels in H2-2021, with an even stronger performance in the non-CBD Flagship7 assets at 106%. While this recovery was initially supported by very strong growth in highly discretionary categories such as Luxury (+43% in 2021 vs. 2019) and Jewellery (+19% in 2021 vs. 2019), it became more broad-based in the second half, with the key Fashion category at +1% vs. H2-2019. In the F&B sector, which was one of the most impacted, an improvement was seen from -23% compared to 2019 in H1, to -4% in H2.
Rent collection8 amounted to 88% for 2021 (vs. 80% at FY-2020 and 73% in H1-2021), including 86% in Continental Europe, 90% in the UK and 91% in the US. In Q3-2021, the collection rate came to 93%, while it was slightly lower in Q4 at 90%, due to technical delays and retailers which keep optimising their treasury. This marks a clear improvement compared to H1-2021 and FY-2020.
URW signed 2,399 leases9 during 2021, up +2% vs. 2019 and +60% vs. 2020. The Group adopted a pragmatic approach to lease terms, offering shorter term leases (12-36 months10) where appropriate to both limit vacancies while also protecting longer term rental values and optimising short-term cash flow through higher SBR.
Thanks to this strategy the Group is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery, as illustrated by the strong performance in shopping centre SBR which increased from €41.5 Mn in 2020 (2.5% of NRI) and €61.8 Mn in 2019 (2.7% of NRI) to €80.2 Mn in 2021 (5.0% of NRI). In the US, the increase in shopping centre SBR was the highest from €18.4 Mn in 2019 (2.8% of NRI) to €50.1 Mn in 2021 (10.5% of NRI), of which €13.0 Mn is related to renewals and relettings signed11 in 2021. On an annualised basis, these deals are expected to generate €21.8 Mn of SBR, compensating almost fully the €22.1 Mn of MGR reduction on those deals.
This proportion of short-term leases decreased from 56% in H1 to 45% in H2 as conditions improved with a focus on lease terms that combine a MGR with SBR top-up. The MGR uplift for deals above 36 months came to +1.8% for the Group showcasing the strength of the assets, with Continental Europe at +4.6%, the UK at -3.7% and the US at +1.0%. Overall, the MGR uplift on all deals was -5.2%. Rents signed on both long-term and short-term leases were in line with passing rents in Continental Europe (-0.5%).
The performance seen in H2-2021, gives the Group a high degree of confidence that its Flagship destinations will continue to be the preferred locations for retailers and consumers as trading conditions gradually normalise.
Vacancy at a Group level decreased significantly to 7.0% at FY-2021, down from 8.9% at H1-2021 and 8.3% at FY-2020. In Continental Europe, vacancy came to 4.0%, down from 5.0% at H1-2021. In the UK, vacancy also
I.e. excluding Westfield World Trade Center and Westfield San Francisco Centre.
For the Shopping Centre division, including service charges, as at February 3.
All letting figures exclude deals <12 months, 2019 and 2020 restated accordingly.
Up to and including 36 months.
Including full SBR deals.
decreased from 12.2% at H1-2021 to 10.6% at FY-2021, but remains above 2019 levels, due to bankruptcies and retailers that did not reopen after lockdowns. In the US, the vacancy reduced to 11.0% at FY-2021 from 13.1% at FY-2020 and 14.0% at H1-2021.
Offices & Others
NRI fell -29.7%, primarily as a result of the disposals of the SHiFT, Les Villages 3, 4 and 6, and Le Blériot office buildings. On a like-for-like basis, it was -6.6%, with +2.4% in France, but -47.4% in the US due to the exposure to the San Francisco market where tech companies have been slower in returning to the office.
The Group made significant progress with the letting of Trinity in La Défense, now 63.5% let, with all deals signed since FY-2020. Leases were signed with Sopra Steria, Technip, Altitude, Welkin & Meraki, Mylan, HDI and Mersen at attractive market rents (€559 / sqm on average12).
Convention & Exhibition
Recurring NOI amounted to €55.2 Mn compared to -€1.5 Mn in H1-2021, €12.1 Mn in 2020 and €156.9 Mn in 2019, as most events were banned in H1. From June 30, all events were allowed with no capacity constraints, however a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination remained a requirement.
In the second half of 2021, Viparis hosted 278 events (o/w 102 exhibitions, 39 congresses and 137 corporate events) vs. 294 events at the same period in 2019 (o/w 104 exhibitions, 42 congresses and 148 corporate events). As at December 31, 2021, signed and pre-booked events in Viparis venues for 2022 amounted to c. 89% of its expected 2022 rental income, in line with previous years, and 81% of 201813 pre-bookings level for the year.
DELEVERAGING
In 2021, the Group made significant deleveraging progress through disposals, control on CAPEX allocation and retaining earnings.
In Europe, URW completed the disposal of the SHiFT office building, the Les Villages 3, 4 and 6 office buildings, a 60% interest in Aupark Bratislava, a 45% interest in Westfield Shopping City Süd, the 7 Adenauer office building sale and leaseback, a 51% interest in Aquaboulevard and Le Sextant, a 70% interest in the Triangle Tower project and several minor assets including the Le Blériot office building in Paris (France), the Q-Huset office building in Täby (Sweden) and land plots in Osnabrück (Germany) and Solna (Sweden). These disposals completed in 2021 amount to €1.9 Bn, representing a premium of +6.7% to the last unaffected appraisal.
In addition, the Group announced on December 20, 2021, the agreement for the sale of Solna Centrum, which was completed and cashed-in on February 1, 2022.
Lease incentives in line with typical incentives given in La Défense.
Last comparable year.
