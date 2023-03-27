Advanced search
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW NV 2022 Annual Report

03/27/2023
Amsterdam, March 27, 2023

Press Release

2022 ANNUAL REPORT: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V. (EURONEXT: URW)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Annual Report. The Company's 2022 Annual Report, including the Management Board Report and the audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be found on URW N.V. website (section Investors).

URW NV's portfolio consists of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") and its consolidated entities, form Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group ("URW").

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings. The 2022 Universal Registration Document of URW SE, including the accounts, provides a comprehensive overview of URW and is available on URW website (section Investors/ Regulated information).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Alex Estruch

UK/Global:

VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+1 424 303 1948

+44 7387 108 998

Alex.Estruch@urw.com

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 19:17:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
