Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW NV 2022 Annual Report

Amsterdam, March 27, 2023

2022 ANNUAL REPORT: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V. (EURONEXT: URW)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Annual Report. The Company's 2022 Annual Report, including the Management Board Report and the audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be found on URW N.V. website (section Investors).

URW NV's portfolio consists of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") and its consolidated entities, form Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group ("URW").

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings. The 2022 Universal Registration Document of URW SE, including the accounts, provides a comprehensive overview of URW and is available on URW website (section Investors/ Regulated information).

