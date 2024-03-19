The Management Board ("MB") of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV" or "the Company") hereby presents its management report and the consolidated and company only financial statements of URW NV for the period ending December 31, 2023.

1.1 GENERAL INFORMATION

URW NV is a public limited liability company under the laws of the Netherlands. The Company was incorporated as Unibail-Rodamco B.V., a private company with limited liability on February 14, 2018 and converted its legal form to a public limited liability company on March 22, 2018. On the same date, the Company changed its name to WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. At the Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2020, the shareholders adopted the name change to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.

On June 7, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco SE (now known as Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, or "URW SE") announced it had completed the acquisition of Westfield Corporation ("Westfield"), to create Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW Group"), the stapled group which, collectively, consists of URW SE, URW NV and their respective controlled undertakings whose financial information is included in their respective conso lidated financial reporting, the premier global developer and operator of flagship destinations. The URW Group combines two of the strongest and most respected names in the real estate industry to build on their legacies. The acquisition of Westfield was a natural extension of URW SE's strategy of concentration, differentiation, and innovation. Upon completion of the Westfield Transaction, URW SE and former Westfield securityholders held stapled shares, each comprising one ordinary share in the capital of URW SE and one class A share in the capital of URW NV ("Stapled Shares" - see 5.2.2 "authorised share capital - form of shares"). The URW Group has obtained the approval of the Euronext Listing Board on February 28, 2023 to change its market of reference from Euronext Amsterdam to Euronext Paris and delist the URW stapled shares from Euronext Amsterdam. Therefore as at December 31, 2023 the Stapled Shares are listed on Euronext Paris. URW Group has also established a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange to allow former Westfield securityholders to trade Stapled Shares locally in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs").

The main business objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" or "URW NV") are to invest in assets, primarily through the direct or indirect acquisition of real estate and to enter into cash pooling arrangements with, to provide financing to, and to furnish guarantees for the benefit of the URW Group and other affiliated bodies of the Company.

1.2 BUSINESS REVIEW AND 2023 RESULTS

This section provides an overview of the most significant business events for URW NV in 2023. The Company's accounts reflect the financial results for the period from January 1, 2023, until December 31, 2023. All references to operational results, such as tenant sales, rents and leases signed, relate to the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023, unless indicated otherwise.

Certain amounts in the business review are recorded in USD to eliminate currency impact in comparisons with the previous year. These amounts in case of leasing activity and Commercial Partnerships also reflect data for the full centre and do not consider the URW NV ownership percentage in case of Joint Ventures.

1.2.1 ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

The Group's consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023, were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as applicable in the European Union as at such date.

The Group also prepares financial information for internal management purposes in a proportionate format, in which the joint-controlled entities are accounted for on a proportionate basis, instead of being accounted for using the equity method under IFRS. The business review and results are presented based on the financial information on a proportionate basis unless otherwise indicated, with no impact on the net results. The proportionate part of the underlying amount is based on the percentage of ownership in the respective companies jointly controlled, associates are accounted for at the equity value.

Certain amounts recorded in the consolidated financial statements reflect estimates and assumptions made by management in t he current uncertain context regarding inflation, interest rates and energy cost resulting from geopolitical and economic environment and difficulties in assessing their impacts and future prospects. In this context, management has taken into account these uncertainties on the basis of reliable information available at the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, particularly with regards to the fair value of investment properties and financial instruments, the estimation of the provision for doubtful debtors, as well as the testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

Due to inherent uncertainties associated with estimates, the Group reviews those estimates based on regularly updated information. Actual results might eventually differ from estimates made at the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

98% of URW NV's property portfolio related to the Shopping Centres and Offices and intangible assets were valued by independent appraisers as at December 31, 2023.