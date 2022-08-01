Unibail Rodamco Westfield : URW SE - Rapport financier semestriel 2022

I. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

Accounting principles

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's ("URW" or "the Group") consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2022, were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as applicable in the European Union as at that date.

The Group also prepares financial statements in a proportionate format, in which the joint-controlled entities are accounted for on a proportionate basis, instead of being accounted for using the equity method under IFRS. The business review and results are presented based on the financial statements on a proportionate basis, with no impact on the net results.

For rent relief granted to tenants in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and where such relief qualifies as a lease modification because the tenant agrees concessions (e.g. extension of a lease term or higher Sales Based Rent ("SBR")), IFRS 16 applies. Under IFRS 16, the relief is treated as a lease incentive which is straight-lined over the expected term of the lease as a reduction of the Gross Rental Income ("GRI").

Rent relief signed or expected to be signed, granted without any counterpart from the tenants is considered as a reduction of the receivables and is charged to the income statement as a reduction of the GRI.

Certain amounts recorded in the consolidated financial statements reflect estimates and assumptions made by the management in the current context, including higher inflation, higher interest rates, uncertain geopolitical environment, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties in assessing their impacts and future prospects. In this context, management has taken into account these uncertainties on the basis of reliable information available at the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, particularly with regards to the fair value of investment properties and financial instruments, the estimation of the provision for doubtful debtors, as well as the testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

Due to inherent uncertainties associated with estimates, the Group reviews those estimates based on regularly updated information. Actual results might eventually differ from estimates made at the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. In particular, no further lockdowns or activity reduction due to energy shortage have been assumed, post June 2022.

94% of URW's property portfolio and intangible assets related to the Shopping Centres, Offices & Others, Convention & Exhibition and Services segments were valued by independent appraisers as at June 30, 2022.

Scope of consolidation

The principal changes in the scope of consolidation since December 31, 2021, are:

The disposal of Solna Centrum in February 2022;

The disposal of a 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart in February 2022, still fully consolidated;

The disposal of 2 residential buildings at Westfield Hamburg in January and March 2022; and

The disposal of the Promenade development parcel in March 2022.

Operational reporting

URW operates in 9 regions: France, the United States of America ("US"), Central Europe, Spain, the United Kingdom ("UK"), the Nordics, Austria, Germany and The Netherlands. These regions were operationally grouped in 5 main regions, i.e. Southern Europe (France, Spain, Italy), Northern Europe (Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands), Central and Eastern Europe (Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia), UK and US.

As Southern Europe (France) has substantial activities in all 3 business lines of the Group, this region is itself divided into 3 segments: Shopping Centres, Offices & Others and Convention & Exhibition ("C&E")2. The other regions operate almost exclusively in the Shopping Centres segment. In the US, the Group also operates an airport terminal commercial management business.

2 C&E includes the Les Boutiques du Palais retail asset.

