Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Westfield-owner URW sees additional costs on new lockdowns, shares fall

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's share
price fell almost 4% on Monday after the mall operator said it
would cap its 2020 and 2021 cash dividends and warned that new
lockdowns in Europe would lead to additional costs and may
affect fourth-quarter results.
In a statement late on Sunday, the owner of URW said its
earnings took a 335.1 million euro ($390 million) hit from
COVID-19 in the first nine months of the year, as it granted
rent reliefs and saw a rise in "doubtful debtors", mostly in
Britain and the United States.
As a result, it expects 2020 AREPS (adjusted recurring
earnings per share ) between 7.20 and 7.80 euros. It also capped
its cash dividends to 250 million euros for 2020 and 2021.
Its shares were last down 2.2%, having fallen as much as
3.7% in early trade.
URW's management said in September it planned to raise 3.5
billion euros to shore up its balance sheet and cut debt to cope
with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic when retailers were
forced to shut business to help curb infections.
The plan drew opposition from a consortium of investors led
by French billionaire Xavier Niel, founder of French broadband
provider Iliad, and Unibail's former CEO Leon Bressler,
who argued against the share increase and said Unibail needed to
focus back on Europe.
"In October, a worrying increase in COVID-19 infections has
led to a return of government restrictions, including renewed
lockdowns, hence adding further uncertainty," URW's chief
executive Christophe Cuvillier said in Sunday's statement. He
added that this "reaffirmed the necessity" of URW's new plan.
The company said that new restrictions aimed at reducing the
spread of the coronavirus might require the URW to grant
additional rent relief to support tenants.
($1 = 0.8590 euros)
