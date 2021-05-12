Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Results of votes

Resolutions within the authority of the For Against Abstention Expressed Results

Extraordinary General Meeting voting rights

Vote % Vote %

19. Authorisation granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by

the cancelling shares bought back by the Company in accordance with Article 82,823,694 96.35% 3,134,263 3.65% 40,704 85,957,957 Adopted

L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

20. Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the 85,742,460 99.75% 213,009 0.25% 43,192 85,955,469 Adopted

share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries with pre-emptive

subscription rights

21. Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the

share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries without pre-emptive 80,835,143 94.04% 5,119,535 5.96% 43,573 85,954,678 Adopted

subscription rights, through a public offer other than those referred to in Article

L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code

22. Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the

number of securities to be issued in the event of a share capital increase, with or 80,798,190 94.01% 5,144,941 5.99% 55,120 85,943,131 Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, pursuant to the twenty and twenty-first

resolutions

23. Delegation of powers granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, 84,439,048 98.24% 1,515,766 1.76% 43,847 85,954,814 Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, in payment for assets contributed to

the Company

24. Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the share

capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share

capital of the Company reserved for participants in Company savings plan (Plan 82,888,825 96.43% 3,066,401 3.57% 43,435 85,955,226 Adopted

d'Épargne Entreprise), without preemptive subscription rights, in accordance

with Articles L. 3332-18et seq. of the French Labour Code

25. Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant options to

purchase and/or to subscribe shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares, 81,872,908 95.26% 4,076,708 4.74% 49,045 85,949,616 Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, to the benefit of employees and

corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries

26. Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant performance

shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares to the benefit of employees and 82,571,891 96.07% 3,378,710 3.93% 48,060 85,950,601 Adopted

corporate officers of the Company and/or its subsidiaries

27. Various amendments to the Articles of Association, in particular, to harmonise 85 911 997 99.96% 30 291 0.04% 56 373 85 942 288 Adopted