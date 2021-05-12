Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Results of votes

05/12/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE HELD ON MAY 12, 2021

RESULTS OF VOTES

Resolutions within the authority of the Ordinary General Meeting:

Number of shares with voting rights

138,492,375

Number of voting rights

138,492,375

Number of shareholders represented or having voted by post

3,335

Number of voting rights represented or having voted by post

85,997,005

Quorum

62.09%

Resolutions within the authority of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Number of shares with voting rights

138,492,375

Number of voting rights

138,492,375

Number of shareholders represented or having voted by post

3,337

Number of voting rights represented or having voted by post

85,998,661

Quorum

62.09%

Resolutions within the authority of the

For

Against

Abstention

Expressed

Results

Ordinary General Meeting

Vote

%

Vote

%

voting rights

1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31,

85,849,421

99.98%

14,641

0.02%

132,943

85,864,062

Adopted

2020

2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December

85,849,298

99.98%

14,541

0.02%

133,166

85,863,839

Adopted

31, 2020

3. Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2020

85,920,000

99.97%

24,430

0.03%

52,575

85,944,430

Adopted

1

Resolutions within the authority of the

For

Against

Abstention

Expressed

Results

Ordinary General Meeting

Vote

%

Vote

%

voting rights

4.

Approval, in accordance with Article L. 225-86 of the French Commercial Code,

of the settlement agreement

entered

into between

the Company

and

83,763,892

98.04%

1,674,076

1.96%

449,600

85,437,968

Adopted

Mr Christophe Cuvillier

5.

Approval of the Statutory Auditors' special report on related party agreements

85,916,138

99.97%

22,701

0.03%

58,166

85,938,839

Adopted

governed by Articles L. 225-86et seq. of the French Commercial Code

6.

Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for

the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Christophe Cuvillier, as Group Chief

79,015,600

91.95%

6,918,659

8.05%

62,746

85,934,259

Adopted

Executive Officer

7.

Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for

the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Jaap Tonckens, as member of the

80,491,849

93.67%

5,442,285

6.33%

62,871

85,934,134

Adopted

Management Board

8.

Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for

the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Colin Dyer, as Chairman of the

85,244,874

99.65%

302,858

0.35%

449,273

85,547,732

Adopted

Supervisory Board until November 13, 2020

9.

Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for

the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Léon Bressler, as Chairman of the

85,814,153

99.85%

125,163

0.15%

57,689

85,939,316

Adopted

Supervisory Board since November 13, 2020

10.

Approval of the remuneration report of the corporate officers in accordance

83,059,914

97.09%

2,490,585

2.91%

446,506

85,550,499

Adopted

with Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code

11.

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting

the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be

81,252,192

94.57%

4,669,298

5.43%

75,515

85,921,490

Adopted

granted to the Chairman of the Management Board

12.

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting

the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be

81,235,619

94.55%

4,682,589

5.45%

78,797

85,918,208

Adopted

granted to the members of the Management Board, other than the Chairman

13.

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting

the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be

83 595 716

97.73%

1 946 036

2.27%

455 253

85 541 752

Adopted

granted to the members of the Supervisory Board

14.

Ratification of the cooptation of Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as member of the

85 464 082

99.87%

107 368

0.13%

425 555

85 571 450

Adopted

Supervisory Board

15.

Ratification of the cooptation

of

Ms

Cécile Cabanis

as

member

of

the

80 693 669

94.30%

4 877 826

5.70%

425 510

85 571 495

Adopted

Supervisory Board

16.

Renewal of the term of office

of

Mr

John McFarlane

as

member

of

the

85 193 756

99.56%

373 001

0.44%

430 248

85 566 757

Adopted

Supervisory Board

17.

Appointment of Ms Aline Sylla-Walbaum as member of the Supervisory Board

85 346 530

99.74%

224 511

0.26%

425 964

85 571 041

Adopted

18.

Authorisation granted to the Management Board to enable the Company to

purchase its shares in accordance with Article L. 22-10-62 of the French

84 029 903

97.78%

1 908 523

2.22%

58 579

85 938 426

Adopted

Commercial Code

2

Resolutions within the authority of the

For

Against

Abstention

Expressed

Results

Extraordinary General Meeting

voting rights

Vote

%

Vote

%

19.

Authorisation granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by

the cancelling shares bought back by the Company in accordance with Article

82,823,694

96.35%

3,134,263

3.65%

40,704

85,957,957

Adopted

L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

20.

Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the

85,742,460

99.75%

213,009

0.25%

43,192

85,955,469

Adopted

share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries with pre-emptive

subscription rights

21.

Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the

share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries without pre-emptive

80,835,143

94.04%

5,119,535

5.96%

43,573

85,954,678

Adopted

subscription rights, through a public offer other than those referred to in Article

L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code

22.

Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the

number of securities to be issued in the event of a share capital increase, with or

80,798,190

94.01%

5,144,941

5.99%

55,120

85,943,131

Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, pursuant to the twenty and twenty-first

resolutions

23.

Delegation of powers granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary

shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company,

84,439,048

98.24%

1,515,766

1.76%

43,847

85,954,814

Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, in payment for assets contributed to

the Company

24.

Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the share

capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share

capital of the Company reserved for participants in Company savings plan (Plan

82,888,825

96.43%

3,066,401

3.57%

43,435

85,955,226

Adopted

d'Épargne Entreprise), without preemptive subscription rights, in accordance

with Articles L. 3332-18et seq. of the French Labour Code

25.

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant options to

purchase and/or to subscribe shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares,

81,872,908

95.26%

4,076,708

4.74%

49,045

85,949,616

Adopted

without pre-emptive subscription rights, to the benefit of employees and

corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries

26.

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant performance

shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares to the benefit of employees and

82,571,891

96.07%

3,378,710

3.93%

48,060

85,950,601

Adopted

corporate officers of the Company and/or its subsidiaries

27.

Various amendments to the Articles of Association, in particular, to harmonise

85 911 997

99.96%

30 291

0.04%

56 373

85 942 288

Adopted

the Articles of Association with the laws and regulations in force

3

Resolutions within the authority of the

For

Against

Abstention

Expressed

Results

Extraordinary General Meeting

voting rights

Vote

%

Vote

%

28. Amendment to the Articles of Association in view of providing for the written

85,921,933

99.98%

18,705

0.02%

58,023

85,940,638

Adopted

consultation of Supervisory Board members

Resolutions within the authority of the

For

Against

Abstention

Expressed

Results

Ordinary General Meeting

voting rights

Vote

%

Vote

%

29. Powers for formalities

85,930,616

99.99%

12,295

0.01%

54,094

85,942,911

Adopted

4

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
07:42aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Results of votes
PU
06:12aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
04:12aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Answers to shareholders' written questions (Article..
PU
05/05UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Information sur le nombre de CDI (CHESS Depositary ..
PU
05/05ETF OVERVIEW  : Travel, biotechs and pets
04/28UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Westfield-owner Unibail sees prolonged COVID-19 imp..
RE
04/28UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Westfield-owner Unibail forecasts tough 2021 after ..
RE
04/28UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Financial information as at March 31 2021
PU
04/28Financial information as at March 31, 2021
GL
04/28UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Financial information as at March 31, 2021
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 274 M 2 759 M 2 759 M
Net income 2021 -4 183 M -5 075 M -5 075 M
Net Debt 2021 24 771 M 30 053 M 30 053 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,23x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 9 973 M 12 136 M 12 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 049
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,30 €
Last Close Price 72,01 €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Neez Director-Finance
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE11.51%12 136
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.81%64 322
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.55%41 858
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.66%26 115
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.47%24 723
SEGRO PLC4.41%16 785