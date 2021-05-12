Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Results of votes
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE HELD ON MAY 12, 2021
RESULTS OF VOTES
Resolutions within the authority of the Ordinary General Meeting:
Number of shares with voting rights
138,492,375
Number of voting rights
138,492,375
Number of shareholders represented or having voted by post
3,335
Number of voting rights represented or having voted by post
85,997,005
Quorum
62.09%
Resolutions within the authority of the Extraordinary General Meeting:
Number of shares with voting rights
138,492,375
Number of voting rights
138,492,375
Number of shareholders represented or having voted by post
3,337
Number of voting rights represented or having voted by post
85,998,661
Quorum
62.09%
Resolutions within the authority of the
For
Against
Abstention
Expressed
Results
Ordinary General Meeting
Vote
%
Vote
%
voting rights
1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31,
85,849,421
99.98%
14,641
0.02%
132,943
85,864,062
Adopted
2020
2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December
85,849,298
99.98%
14,541
0.02%
133,166
85,863,839
Adopted
31, 2020
3. Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2020
85,920,000
99.97%
24,430
0.03%
52,575
85,944,430
Adopted
1
Resolutions within the authority of the
For
Against
Abstention
Expressed
Results
Ordinary General Meeting
Vote
%
Vote
%
voting rights
4.
Approval, in accordance with Article L. 225-86 of the French Commercial Code,
of the settlement agreement
entered
into between
the Company
and
83,763,892
98.04%
1,674,076
1.96%
449,600
85,437,968
Adopted
Mr Christophe Cuvillier
5.
Approval of the Statutory Auditors' special report on related party agreements
85,916,138
99.97%
22,701
0.03%
58,166
85,938,839
Adopted
governed by Articles L. 225-86
et seq. of the French Commercial Code
6.
Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for
the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Christophe Cuvillier, as Group Chief
79,015,600
91.95%
6,918,659
8.05%
62,746
85,934,259
Adopted
Executive Officer
7.
Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for
the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Jaap Tonckens, as member of the
80,491,849
93.67%
5,442,285
6.33%
62,871
85,934,134
Adopted
Management Board
8.
Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for
the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Colin Dyer, as Chairman of the
85,244,874
99.65%
302,858
0.35%
449,273
85,547,732
Adopted
Supervisory Board until November 13, 2020
9.
Approval of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind due or granted for
the year ended December 31, 2020, to Mr Léon Bressler, as Chairman of the
85,814,153
99.85%
125,163
0.15%
57,689
85,939,316
Adopted
Supervisory Board since November 13, 2020
10.
Approval of the remuneration report of the corporate officers in accordance
83,059,914
97.09%
2,490,585
2.91%
446,506
85,550,499
Adopted
with Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code
11.
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting
the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be
81,252,192
94.57%
4,669,298
5.43%
75,515
85,921,490
Adopted
granted to the Chairman of the Management Board
12.
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting
the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be
81,235,619
94.55%
4,682,589
5.45%
78,797
85,918,208
Adopted
granted to the members of the Management Board, other than the Chairman
13.
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting
the components of the total remuneration and benefits of any kind that may be
83 595 716
97.73%
1 946 036
2.27%
455 253
85 541 752
Adopted
granted to the members of the Supervisory Board
14.
Ratification of the cooptation of Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as member of the
85 464 082
99.87%
107 368
0.13%
425 555
85 571 450
Adopted
Supervisory Board
15.
Ratification of the cooptation
of
Ms
Cécile Cabanis
as
member
of
the
80 693 669
94.30%
4 877 826
5.70%
425 510
85 571 495
Adopted
Supervisory Board
16.
Renewal of the term of office
of
Mr
John McFarlane
as
member
of
the
85 193 756
99.56%
373 001
0.44%
430 248
85 566 757
Adopted
Supervisory Board
17.
Appointment of Ms Aline Sylla-Walbaum as member of the Supervisory Board
85 346 530
99.74%
224 511
0.26%
425 964
85 571 041
Adopted
18.
Authorisation granted to the Management Board to enable the Company to
purchase its shares in accordance with Article L. 22-10-62 of the French
84 029 903
97.78%
1 908 523
2.22%
58 579
85 938 426
Adopted
Commercial Code
2
Resolutions within the authority of the
For
Against
Abstention
Expressed
Results
Extraordinary General Meeting
voting rights
Vote
%
Vote
%
19.
Authorisation granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by
the cancelling shares bought back by the Company in accordance with Article
82,823,694
96.35%
3,134,263
3.65%
40,704
85,957,957
Adopted
L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code
20.
Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary
shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the
85,742,460
99.75%
213,009
0.25%
43,192
85,955,469
Adopted
share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries with pre-emptive
subscription rights
21.
Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary
shares and/or securities giving immediate access and/or in the future to the
share capital of the Company or one of its subsidiaries without pre-emptive
80,835,143
94.04%
5,119,535
5.96%
43,573
85,954,678
Adopted
subscription rights, through a public offer other than those referred to in Article
L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code
22.
Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the
number of securities to be issued in the event of a share capital increase, with or
80,798,190
94.01%
5,144,941
5.99%
55,120
85,943,131
Adopted
without pre-emptive subscription rights, pursuant to the twenty and twenty-first
resolutions
23.
Delegation of powers granted to the Management Board to issue ordinary
shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company,
84,439,048
98.24%
1,515,766
1.76%
43,847
85,954,814
Adopted
without pre-emptive subscription rights, in payment for assets contributed to
the Company
24.
Delegation of authority granted to the Management Board to increase the share
capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share
capital of the Company reserved for participants in Company savings plan (
Plan
82,888,825
96.43%
3,066,401
3.57%
43,435
85,955,226
Adopted
d'Épargne Entreprise), without preemptive subscription rights, in accordance
with Articles L. 3332-18
et seq. of the French Labour Code
25.
Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant options to
purchase and/or to subscribe shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares,
81,872,908
95.26%
4,076,708
4.74%
49,045
85,949,616
Adopted
without pre-emptive subscription rights, to the benefit of employees and
corporate officers of the Company and its subsidiaries
26.
Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to grant performance
shares in the Company and/or Stapled Shares to the benefit of employees and
82,571,891
96.07%
3,378,710
3.93%
48,060
85,950,601
Adopted
corporate officers of the Company and/or its subsidiaries
27.
Various amendments to the Articles of Association, in particular, to harmonise
85 911 997
99.96%
30 291
0.04%
56 373
85 942 288
Adopted
the Articles of Association with the laws and regulations in force
3
Resolutions within the authority of the
For
Against
Abstention
Expressed
Results
Extraordinary General Meeting
voting rights
Vote
%
Vote
%
28. Amendment to the Articles of Association in view of providing for the written
85,921,933
99.98%
18,705
0.02%
58,023
85,940,638
Adopted
consultation of Supervisory Board members
Resolutions within the authority of the
For
Against
Abstention
Expressed
Results
Ordinary General Meeting
voting rights
Vote
%
Vote
%
29. Powers for formalities
85,930,616
99.99%
12,295
0.01%
54,094
85,942,911
Adopted
4
