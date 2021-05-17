Log in
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Rodamco-Westfield announces successful 1.25 Bn bond placement

05/17/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
Paris, Amsterdam, May 17, 2021

           Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces successful €1.25 Bn bond placement

URW today successfully priced a €1.25 Bn two-tranche senior bond offering, strengthening its liquidity position and extending the Group’s debt maturity: 

  • A €650 Mn bond with a  7-year and 5-month maturity and a 0.75% fixed coupon; and
  • A €600 Mn bond with a 12-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of upcoming bond maturities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood 
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Nathalie Feld – Image 7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €56.3 Bn as at December 31, 2020, of which 85% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 87 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,100 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment


