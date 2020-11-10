Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 07:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan orders that all malls will close at 5 p.m. to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Annapolis

(Reuters) - Mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will seek new ways to manage its heavy debt after shareholders rejected a 3.5 billion euro ($4.15 billion) rights issue under pressure from activist investors.

In a rare rights issue rejection for a company on France's blue-chip index, the shareholder vote fell narrowly short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the resolution, with 62% in favour of the capital increase.

The stock soared 25% in early afternoon trading at the top of France's CAC 40 and Europe's STOXX 600, after losing about 60% of their value since January as the retail sector has taken a hammering from the coronavirus crisis.

The plan had met with intense opposition from a consortium led by French billionaire Xavier Niel and former Unibail CEO Leon Bressler, who have campaigned for Europe's biggest property owner to step up asset sales including some of the U.S. shopping centres it took on with its 2017 purchase of Westfield.

They blame Unibail's heavy debt on the Westfield acquisition, arguing that the group could meet its short-term debt obligations without a rights issue that they say would destroy the company's share value.

Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier told reporters that the group would need to study "all possible alternatives" to strengthen its financial structure, adding that a possible coronavirus vaccine did not change the need to shore up the balance sheet.

Jefferies analysts suggested that alternatives could include Niel and Bressler's plan to sell of U.S. real estate, though finding buyers could take time.

"There is no liquidity problem for URW today or tomorrow," said Leon Bressler on a conference call, adding that the group needed time to reflect on how to tackle its long-term debt problems.

Niel said the consortium had continued to buy a small number of shares since disclosing a 5% stake in October.

Shareholders also approved three supervisory board appointments put forward by the rebel consortium - namely Niel, Bressler and Catalan businesswoman Susana Gallardo.

Both management and the new appointees said they intended to work together and expect the new supervisory board to meet within the next few days.

Niel and Bressler said they would pursue their strategy of refocusing on Europe, while Cuvillier said he still plans to implement the other aspects of Unibail's broader recovery plan.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Keith Weir, Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

By Sarah Morland

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 1.20% 5398.72 Real-time Quote.-17.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.61% 383.38 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 16.46% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-69.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
07:34aWestfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
RE
03:47aEUROPE : European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus' economic impact we..
RE
11/09UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
AQ
11/09UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
AQ
11/09UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
GL
11/09UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
GL
11/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held ..
AQ
11/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held ..
AQ
11/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held ..
GL
11/09Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session & compo..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 555 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
Net income 2020 -6 111 M -7 215 M -7 215 M
Net Debt 2020 23 960 M 28 285 M 28 285 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,96x
Yield 2020 7,91%
Capitalization 5 921 M 6 996 M 6 990 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 561
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48,36 €
Last Close Price 42,76 €
Spread / Highest target 246%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Management Board & Group CEO
Colin Dyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Tritant President-United States Region
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Fabrice Mouchel Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-69.60%6 996
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)36.10%66 221
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.43%38 724
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.34%21 621
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.65%20 791
SEGRO PLC0.87%14 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group