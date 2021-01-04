Unibap : Anders Blomberg appointed new CEO of Unibap
01/04/2021 | 03:06am EST
Unibap's board of directors has appointed Anders Blomberg as new CEO and he will take up his position no later than March 1, 2021. As previously communicated, the current CEO, Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, will take on the role as Unibap's Chief Evangelist in Digitalization and remain as a director of the corporate board.
Anders Blomberg has extensive experience from various leading positions, among others Managing Director at Crane Currency and leading positions at Accenture Sweden and Sandvik. Anders has extensive experience of having worked with advanced sales and leading transformation projects that include industrial IT. His current position is as interim's CEO of Sergel Kredittjänster AB. Anders holds a degree in Master of Science (MSc) in Industrial Engineering & Management from Linköping Institute of Technology (LiTH).
- I am honored and verry glad to be appointed to lead Unibap into the next phase. Unibap is a company with great potential and a strong innovative culture. I am really looking forward to realizing Unibaps ambitious plan together with Fredrik and the rest of the team, says Anders Blomberg
- I am very happy to appoint Anders Blomberg as the new CEO. Anders has experience and understanding of how to create growth in a complex innovation-driven busines and he will continue to build the Unibap success story with his excellent strategic, operational, and organizational skills, says Hans Enocson, Chairman of the Board of Unibap.
For more information, contact::
Hans Enocson
Chairman of the board hans.enocson@unibap.com
+46 70 628 61 94
About Unibap
Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com/en/
FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Company's Certified Adviser.