Unibap : Anders Blomberg appointed new CEO of Unibap

Anders Blomberg has extensive experience from various leading positions, among others Managing Director at Crane Currency and leading positions at Accenture Sweden and Sandvik. Anders has extensive experience of having worked with advanced sales and leading transformation projects that include industrial IT. His current position is as interim's CEO of Sergel Kredittjänster AB. Anders holds a degree in Master of Science (MSc) in Industrial Engineering & Management from Linköping Institute of Technology (LiTH).

- I am honored and verry glad to be appointed to lead Unibap into the next phase. Unibap is a company with great potential and a strong innovative culture. I am really looking forward to realizing Unibaps ambitious plan together with Fredrik and the rest of the team, says Anders Blomberg

- I am very happy to appoint Anders Blomberg as the new CEO. Anders has experience and understanding of how to create growth in a complex innovation-driven busines and he will continue to build the Unibap success story with his excellent strategic, operational, and organizational skills, says Hans Enocson, Chairman of the Board of Unibap.