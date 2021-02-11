Unibap : NASA selects Unibap as provider of 25 SpaceCloud units for Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy research

NASA selects Unibap as provider of 25 SpaceCloud units for Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy research
Unibap AB (publ) has received an order from NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Silicon Valley, California for 25 SpaceCloud 'Scalable spacecraft compute evaluation' products from the iX5-family of on-board payload data processing units. The products will be used for NASA's ground-based research to advance autonomous capabilities for distributed space systems.
The delivery will be made during first half of 2021. Unibap will support NASA with on-site integration in partnership with Unibap's US distributor.
- We are thrilled to deliver our SpaceCloud solutions as the backbone for NASA's scalable autonomy simulator that will lay the groundwork for future spacecraft autonomy architectures. This is a great example where government and industry can partner to bring the benefits of modular deployable software and digitalization to space utilization. I am personally excited to see the cluster up and running at a world leading NASA facility to spearhead the future system of systems architectures and possible research collaboration, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, CEO of Unibap
For more information, contact::
Dr. Fredrik Bruhn
CEO ceo@unibap.com
+46 707 83 32 15
About Unibap
Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com/en/
FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Company's Certified Adviser.
Disclaimer
Unibap AB published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:36:05 UTC.