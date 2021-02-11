Log in
UNIBAP AB (PUBL)    UNIBAP   SE0009606809

UNIBAP AB (PUBL)

(UNIBAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unibap : NASA selects Unibap as provider of 25 SpaceCloud units for Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy research

02/11/2021 | 10:37am GMT
NASA selects Unibap as provider of 25 SpaceCloud units for Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy research

Unibap AB (publ) has received an order from NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Silicon Valley, California for 25 SpaceCloud 'Scalable spacecraft compute evaluation' products from the iX5-family of on-board payload data processing units. The products will be used for NASA's ground-based research to advance autonomous capabilities for distributed space systems.

The delivery will be made during first half of 2021. Unibap will support NASA with on-site integration in partnership with Unibap's US distributor.


- We are thrilled to deliver our SpaceCloud solutions as the backbone for NASA's scalable autonomy simulator that will lay the groundwork for future spacecraft autonomy architectures. This is a great example where government and industry can partner to bring the benefits of modular deployable software and digitalization to space utilization. I am personally excited to see the cluster up and running at a world leading NASA facility to spearhead the future system of systems architectures and possible research collaboration, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, CEO of Unibap

For more information, contact::

Dr. Fredrik Bruhn

CEO ceo@unibap.com
+46 707 83 32 15

About Unibap

Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com/en/

FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Disclaimer

Unibap AB published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11,4 M 1,38 M 0,99 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -2,94 M -2,12 M
Net cash 2020 33,9 M 4,08 M 2,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 271 M 32,7 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 100%
Chart UNIBAP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Unibap AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredrik Carl Bruhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jens Lagergren Chief Financial Officer
Hans Eric Enocson Chairman
Karolina Bruhn Head-Operations
Ingrid Elisabeth Engström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAP AB (PUBL)13.61%33
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.95%57 214
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.37%56 151
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.42%39 285
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED3.17%32 630
HEXAGON AB-2.37%32 324
