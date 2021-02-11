Unibap : NASA selects Unibap as provider of 25 SpaceCloud units for Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy research

The delivery will be made during first half of 2021. Unibap will support NASA with on-site integration in partnership with Unibap's US distributor.



- We are thrilled to deliver our SpaceCloud solutions as the backbone for NASA's scalable autonomy simulator that will lay the groundwork for future spacecraft autonomy architectures. This is a great example where government and industry can partner to bring the benefits of modular deployable software and digitalization to space utilization. I am personally excited to see the cluster up and running at a world leading NASA facility to spearhead the future system of systems architectures and possible research collaboration, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, CEO of Unibap