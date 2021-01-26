Unibap : and SaraniaSat Inc. demonstrate high-performance analysis of satellite imagery

Unibap AB, a company devoted to using artificial intelligence to automate solutions on Earth and in space, and SaraniaSat Inc. , a provider of actionable information and data to support complex decision making, deployed L3Harris Technologies ' ENVI ® and IDL ® software to perform complex image processing tasks on SpaceCloud . This enables SpaceCloud customers to harness deep learning capabilities for high-performance, on-orbit computations on all types of geospatial imagery and data

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Unibap AB published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 15:03:09 UTC