UNIBAP AB (PUBL)    UNIBAP   SE0009606809

UNIBAP AB (PUBL)

(UNIBAP)
Unibap : and SaraniaSat Inc. demonstrate high-performance analysis of satellite imagery

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
Unibap and its remote-sensing partner, SaraniaSat Inc., successfully demonstrate high-performance analysis of satellite imagery

Unibap AB, a company devoted to using artificial intelligence to automate solutions on Earth and in space, andSaraniaSat Inc., a provider of actionable information and data to support complex decision making, deployedL3Harris Technologies'ENVI® andIDL® software to perform complex image processing tasks onSpaceCloud. This enables SpaceCloud customers to harness deep learning capabilities for high-performance, on-orbit computations on all types ofgeospatial imageryand data

Disclaimer

Unibap AB published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 15:03:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11,4 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2020 33,9 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 275 M 33,1 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredrik Carl Bruhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans Eric Enocson Chairman
Karolina Bruhn Head-Operations
Jens Lagergren Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Elisabeth Engström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAP AB (PUBL)15.31%33
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.33.70%60 866
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.62%59 613
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.12%39 734
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.50%36 967
HEXAGON AB1.60%33 664
