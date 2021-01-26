Unibap : and SaraniaSat Inc. demonstrate high-performance analysis of satellite imagery

Unibap and its remote-sensing partner, SaraniaSat Inc., successfully demonstrate high-performance analysis of satellite imagery
Unibap AB, a company devoted to using artificial intelligence to automate solutions on Earth and in space, andSaraniaSat Inc., a provider of actionable information and data to support complex decision making, deployedL3Harris Technologies'ENVI® andIDL® software to perform complex image processing tasks onSpaceCloud. This enables SpaceCloud customers to harness deep learning capabilities for high-performance, on-orbit computations on all types ofgeospatial imageryand data
