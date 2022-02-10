Unibap : Anders Blomberg leaves position as CEO

- 2021 has been both a challenging and exciting year for Unibap, and Anders has made considerable contributions to the company's development towards its next phase. Unibap is growing, and as recently as yesterday we announced a collaboration agreement with Northvolt to develop automated disassembly of batteries. In addition, our business area Space is in an intensive phase as the development of the international space industry accelerates. Considering the new opportunities for Unibap, as well as the differing views on how to move the company forward, the board has assessed that Unibap now needs a different leadership in its continued growth. I want to thank Anders for his work and great loyalty to the company during a demanding period, and I wish him all the best in the future, says Ingrid Engström, Chairman of the Board of Unibap.

- It has been a very intense and educational year where I, together with the team at Unibap, have finished substantial client projects while developing the organization to be ready for its next step, says Anders Blomberg.