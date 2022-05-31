Unibap : The research behind Unibap's SpaceCloud is recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences as technology with great potential for business and societal benefit.

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Unibap AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIBAP   SE0009606809

UNIBAP AB (PUBL)

(UNIBAP)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/30 10:23:11 am EDT
33.40 SEK   -0.30%
02:30aUNIBAP : The research behind Unibap's SpaceCloud is recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences as technology with great potential for business and societal benefit.
PU
05/24UNIBAP : receives order for software and processing hardware to a satellite mission
PU
05/24Unibap AB Receives Order for Software and Processing Hardware to A Satellite Mission
CI
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
The research behind Unibap's SpaceCloud is recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences as technology with great potential for business and societal benefit.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) yearly highlights a diversity of research projects from Swedish universities with the potential to create benefits, through commercialization, business and method development or societal impact.The topic of this year's IVA's 100-list is technology with great potential for business and societal benefit in the service of humanity.

IVA's 100-list was announced on the 10th of May 2022, and the research behind Unibap's radiation tolerant heterogeneous computer architecture SpaceCloudâ is recognized as research technology that is ready to be utilized through industrial commercialization for societal impact and benefit. IVA's 100-list aims to bridge the gap between research and business to give technology with the potential to change the world an opportunity to be recognized and turned into actual benefits.

The team behind the award winning research has since 2013 consisted of Unibap staff together with scientists at Mälardalen University (MDU). The recognized persons are Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, Professor emeritus Lars Asplund, Dr. Nabar Tsog, Dr. Ian Troxel and Dr. h.c. Kjell Brunberg with supervision from Professor Mikael Sjödin and Professor Moris Behnam.

SpaceCloudâ with its very high computing capacity is groundbreaking by enabling cloud services and on-board data processing with machine learning in space to quickly sort large amounts of data before downlinking.

" We are very proud to have our team members and core architecture enabling SpaceCloud recognized on IVA's 100-list 2022 among many other exciting technologies with great commercialization potential. This is important proof that its value is being recognized by others outside the space industry. For SpaceCloud to act as a game changer for our life on Earth we need commercial users who with SpaceCloud can unfold the endless possibilities with actionable information made in-orbit" , says Lena W Jansson, Acting CEO at Unibap.

For more information, contact:

Lena W Jansson

Acting CEO

ceo@unibap.com

+46 72 450 15 15

About Unibap

Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Companys website unibap.com/en/

FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Companys Certified Adviser.

Files for download

Disclaimer

Unibap AB published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
