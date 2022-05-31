Unibap : The research behind Unibap's SpaceCloud is recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences as technology with great potential for business and societal benefit.

IVA's 100-list was announced on the 10th of May 2022, and the research behind Unibap's radiation tolerant heterogeneous computer architecture SpaceCloudâ is recognized as research technology that is ready to be utilized through industrial commercialization for societal impact and benefit. IVA's 100-list aims to bridge the gap between research and business to give technology with the potential to change the world an opportunity to be recognized and turned into actual benefits.

The team behind the award winning research has since 2013 consisted of Unibap staff together with scientists at Mälardalen University (MDU). The recognized persons are Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, Professor emeritus Lars Asplund, Dr. Nabar Tsog, Dr. Ian Troxel and Dr. h.c. Kjell Brunberg with supervision from Professor Mikael Sjödin and Professor Moris Behnam.

SpaceCloudâ with its very high computing capacity is groundbreaking by enabling cloud services and on-board data processing with machine learning in space to quickly sort large amounts of data before downlinking.

" We are very proud to have our team members and core architecture enabling SpaceCloud recognized on IVA's 100-list 2022 among many other exciting technologies with great commercialization potential. This is important proof that its value is being recognized by others outside the space industry. For SpaceCloud to act as a game changer for our life on Earth we need commercial users who with SpaceCloud can unfold the endless possibilities with actionable information made in-orbit" , says Lena W Jansson, Acting CEO at Unibap.