Unibap AB is a Sweden-based supplier of vision processing and visual perception solutions. The Company conducts academic research and industrial cooperation in order to deliver unmatched safety critical computing performance for artificial intelligence and sensor fusion methods to detect, recognize and describe behaviors and activity seen by a plethora of advanced sensors. Its products include intelligent vision system, Optimized Development Environment development kit, hetereogeous computing modules and healthcare logistics solutions. The Company's solutions primarily have such applications as intelligent 3D, intelligent industry automation, robots and drones, quality control and manned or unmanned monitoring.