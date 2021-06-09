Log in
Unibap : receives export license regarding order for SpaceCloud for a satellite constellation

06/09/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Unibap receives export license regarding order for SpaceCloud for a satellite constellation

Unibap AB (publ) has received export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) regarding the order of SpaceCloud products and support, of which the Company announced in a press release on June 3, 2021.

For more information, contact:

Anders Blomberg

CEO ceo@unibap.com

+46 73 821 37 79

About Unibap

Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com/en/

FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Files for download

Disclaimer

Unibap AB published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11,4 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -2,95 M -2,95 M
Net cash 2020 33,9 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 38,0 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 100%
Chart UNIBAP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Unibap AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Blomberg Chief Executive Officer
Jens Lagergren Chief Financial Officer
Hans Eric Enocson Chairman
Karolina Bruhn Head-Operations
Ingrid Elisabeth Engstroem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAP AB (PUBL)31.63%38
IROBOT CORPORATION26.04%2 802
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.65%1 396
TOBII AB (PUBL)17.84%802
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-29.49%234
NORBIT ASA15.56%143