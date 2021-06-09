Unibap : receives export license regarding order for SpaceCloud for a satellite constellation

Unibap AB (publ) has received export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) regarding the order of SpaceCloud products and support, of which the Company announced in a press release on June 3, 2021.

About Unibap

Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

