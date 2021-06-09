Unibap receives export license regarding order for SpaceCloud for a satellite constellation
Unibap AB (publ) has received export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) regarding the order of SpaceCloud products and support, of which the Company announced in a press release on June 3, 2021.
