Unibap receives follow-on orders of space components
Unibap AB (publ) has from an existing customer received follow-on orders for space components for a value of 207 KSUD to be deliveredQ4 2021.
Unibaps customer Satellogic has placed an additional order regarding space components in business area space and surveillance. Unibap's space solutions are optimized for artificial intelligence and advanced information processing.
- We are very pleased to receive another follow-on order from our longterm customer. We continue our journey to provide high-end applications to the space market, says Anders Blomberg, CEO Unibap.
Unibap is required to disclose this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication May 5, 2021 at 12.45 CET.
About Unibap
Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
