Unibap : receives follow-on orders of space components

Unibaps customer Satellogic has placed an additional order regarding space components in business area space and surveillance. Unibap's space solutions are optimized for artificial intelligence and advanced information processing.

- We are very pleased to receive another follow-on order from our longterm customer. We continue our journey to provide high-end applications to the space market, says Anders Blomberg, CEO Unibap.

Unibap is required to disclose this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication May 5, 2021 at 12.45 CET.