Unibap : receives large SpaceCloud order for satellite constellation

This export is conditional on approved export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) for space awareness applications. The customer is headquartered in Israel and is an international aerospace company where Unibap will be a supplier to their space portfolio.





- We are very pleased to take SpaceCloud to the next level as an important milestone for the company. The SpaceCloud ecosystem truly offer competitive advantage of cloud computing with reduced application development time, simplifying testing and maximizing data-driven value return, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, Chief Evangelist, and company director of Unibap.