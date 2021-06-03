Unibap : receives large SpaceCloud order for satellite constellation
06/03/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
Unibap receives large SpaceCloud order for satellite constellation
Unibap AB (publ) has received an order of KUSD 750 for spaceflight products and support from the SpaceCloud product portfolio. This order is the first part of a signed agreement with a total value of MUSD 1.98, with delivery to be made between 2021 and 2023. Thereafter the agreement includes an option for volume shipment of up to 50 spaceflight units.
This export is conditional on approved export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) for space awareness applications. The customer is headquartered in Israel and is an international aerospace company where Unibap will be a supplier to their space portfolio.
- We are very pleased to take SpaceCloud to the next level as an important milestone for the company. The SpaceCloud ecosystem truly offer competitive advantage of cloud computing with reduced application development time, simplifying testing and maximizing data-driven value return, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, Chief Evangelist, and company director of Unibap.
Uppsala June 3, 2021
For more information, contact:
Anders Blomberg
CEO
ceo@unibap.com
+46 73 821 37 79
This information is by Unibap required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on June 3, 2021 at 19:05 CET.
