    UNIBAP   SE0009606809

UNIBAP AB (PUBL)

(UNIBAP)
Unibap : receives large SpaceCloud order for satellite constellation

06/03/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
Unibap receives large SpaceCloud order for satellite constellation

Unibap AB (publ) has received an order of KUSD 750 for spaceflight products and support from the SpaceCloud product portfolio. This order is the first part of a signed agreement with a total value of MUSD 1.98, with delivery to be made between 2021 and 2023. Thereafter the agreement includes an option for volume shipment of up to 50 spaceflight units.

This export is conditional on approved export license from the Swedish Inspection of Strategic Products (ISP) for space awareness applications. The customer is headquartered in Israel and is an international aerospace company where Unibap will be a supplier to their space portfolio.

- We are very pleased to take SpaceCloud to the next level as an important milestone for the company. The SpaceCloud ecosystem truly offer competitive advantage of cloud computing with reduced application development time, simplifying testing and maximizing data-driven value return, says Dr. Fredrik Bruhn, Chief Evangelist, and company director of Unibap.

Uppsala June 3, 2021

For more information, contact:

Anders Blomberg
CEO

ceo@unibap.com
+46 73 821 37 79

This information is by Unibap required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on June 3, 2021 at 19:05 CET.

About Unibap

Unibap is a high-tech company that aims to automate and streamline industries on earth as well as in space. With smart solutions based on AI and robotics, we want to increase quality and productivity for our customers while eliminating dangerous tasks that today are performed manually. Unibap strives to have a positive impact on both society and the environment. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com/en/

FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Files for download

Disclaimer

Unibap AB published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
