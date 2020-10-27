Log in
UNIBEP S A : Agreement for expansion of the national road in Podlasie

10/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

On Monday, 19 October 2020 a consortium of companies: Unibep SA with its seat in Bielsk Podlaski (Consortium Leader) and Przedsiębiorstwo Robót Drogowo - Mostowych 'TRAKT' Sp. z o.o. with its seat in Wysokie Mazowieckie (Consortium Member) signed an agreement for implementation of a road investment called 'Expansion of the national road No. 66 on the section passing through Wysokie Mazowieckie' The ordering party is the State Treasury - General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, branch in Olsztyn.

According to GDDKiA statement, the construction of national road No. 66 will be rebuilt to a load capacity of 11.5 tons per axis, and the width of the new road will be 7 metres. There will also be built left turns at regular intersections and three new roundabouts where the current intersections are, as well as a new bridge over the Brok River. The existing roundabout will also be rebuilt. Pedestrian sidewalks, bicycle paths and pedestrian-bicycle routes as well as pedestrian crossings with the so-called pedestrian islands, and traffic channelling islands.

The estimated value of the Consortium's remuneration is approx. PLN 40.4 million net, of which Unibep SA's remuneration is approx. PLN 20.2 million net. The investment completion period is 22 months from the date of conclusion of the agreement.

This is yet another agreement concluded by the Infrastructure Branch of Unibep SA. Exactly two weeks ago, Unibep signed an agreement for road construction from Bielsk Podlaski to Hajnówka. It is also worth adding that the cheapest offer in the tender for design and construction of nearly 9 kilometres of expressway section of the S19 Ploski - Haćki, tantamount to PLN 305.41 million, was submitted by a consortium of Unibep, Budrex and Value Engineering.

Disclaimer

UNIBEP SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC

