UNIBEP S.A.    UNI   PLUNBEP00015

UNIBEP S.A.

(UNI)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
UNIBEP S A : Agreement for reconstruction and expansion of the sewage treatment plant in Bielsk Podlaski

10/26/2020 | 06:45am EDT

On Monday, 5 October 2020, at the headquarters of the Municipal Office in Bielsk Podlaski, an agreement was signed for implementation of the investment called 'Reconstruction and extension of the sewage treatment plant in Bielsk Podlaski along with the reconstruction of the main pumping station with accompanying infrastructure' as part of the project called 'Enhancement of wastewater management in the city of Bielsk Podlaski'.

The ordering party is Przedsiębiorstwo Komunalne sp. z o.o. based in Bielsk Podlaski. The remuneration of Unibep SA for the performance of the agreement is PLN 31.2 million net. It is currently the biggest investment run by the local government of Bielsk Podlaski. The construction will take approx. 18 months. The team of Unibep SA is practically ready to enter the construction site.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by: Bożena Zwolińska- vice-mayor of Bielsk Podlaski, Piotr Selwesiuk - President of the Management Board of Przedsiębiorstwo Komunalne Sp. z o.o. from Bielsk Podlaski, Daniel Trofimiuk - vice-president of PK Sp. z o.o. and Dariusz Turowski - market director at Unibep SA (first from left in the photo).

This is another wastewater treatment plant to be constructed by Unibep SA. Previously, such a project was constructed by a company from Bielsk Podlaski in Łask (Łódź voivodeship).

Disclaimer

UNIBEP SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:44:01 UTC

