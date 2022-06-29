Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Unibios Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOSK   GRS084003011

UNIBIOS HOLDINGS S.A.

(BIOSK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:49 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.5000 EUR   -0.99%
08:48aUNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/10UNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/07UNIBIOS S A : Tax compliance certificate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unibios S A : Purchase of Own Shares

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unibios Holdings SA announces to the investment public, in accordance with the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052, 596/2014 and article 49 of Law 4548/2018, that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company held on 18.02.2022, the company bought 3,400 own shares on 28.06.2022 with an average purchase price of 0.501 euros and a total transaction value of 1,719.12 euros. The above shares were purchased through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "N. Chryssochoidis Stock Brokerage I.S.S.A."

Following these transactions, the company owns 112,821 own shares corresponding to 0.72% of the company's voting rights.


Disclaimer

Unibios Holdings SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIBIOS HOLDINGS S.A.
08:48aUNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/10UNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/07UNIBIOS S A : Tax compliance certificate
PU
05/25UNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
04/20Unibios Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/20UNIBIOS S A : Announcement of yearly financial results for 2021
PU
04/18UNIBIOS S A : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
03/11UNIBIOS S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/10UNIBIOS S A : Terms of the Share Purchase Program of Unibios Holdings S.A.
PU
02/18UNIBIOS S A : Announcement of the decisions of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,48 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net income 2021 0,33 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net Debt 2021 5,22 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,85 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart UNIBIOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unibios Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBIOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Orfeas Mavrikios Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonios Svoronos Executive Chairman & Investor Relations Officer
Ioannis Thomas Methodios Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandros Kalogirou Independent Non-Executive Director
George Papathanasiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIBIOS HOLDINGS S.A.-15.83%8
KEYENCE CORPORATION-34.50%84 253
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.81%68 717
EATON CORPORATION PLC-23.48%51 599
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.27%48 415
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.21%36 575