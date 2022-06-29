Unibios S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Unibios Holdings SA announces to the investment public, in accordance with the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052, 596/2014 and article 49 of Law 4548/2018, that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company held on 18.02.2022, the company bought 3,400 own shares on 28.06.2022 with an average purchase price of 0.501 euros and a total transaction value of 1,719.12 euros. The above shares were purchased through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "N. Chryssochoidis Stock Brokerage I.S.S.A."

Following these transactions, the company owns 112,821 own shares corresponding to 0.72% of the company's voting rights.