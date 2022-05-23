Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  05/23 04:38:00 pm BST
0.9365 EUR   +4.00%
05:31pAegon Sells 50% Stake in Spanish Insurance JV for $189 Million
MT
05:18pSpain's Unicaja pockets $339 mln from sale of stake in reinsurance unit
RE
05/20UNICAJA BANCO S A : and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha promote workshops on SDG and Science for students
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Unicaja pockets $339 mln from sale of stake in reinsurance unit

05/23/2022 | 05:18pm BST
MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja expects a gain of 318 million euros ($339 million) from the sale of a controlling stake in its pension and reinsurance business after the extension of an alliance with insurer Santa Lucia, the bank said on Monday.

Following Unicaja's acquisition of Liberbank, closed in July, Santa Lucia is expected to buy 50% plus one share of Unicaja's CCM Vida y Pensiones de Seguros y Reaseguros, formerly owned by Liberbank.

The deal is pending regulatory approvals and the end of Unicaja's tie-ups with insurance company Mapfre, and with the reinsurance business of Aegon Spain, it said.

Unicaja will hold the rest of this business unit and extend its bank assurance agreement with Santa Lucia in certain areas such as savings, life risk and pension plans.

The lender will also be entitled to receive a variable amount of up to 40 million euros, depending on the performance of certain business objectives over the next 10 years.

Once completed, the deal is expected to have a total positive impact of around 20 basis points on Unicaja's core Tier-1 capital ratio, excluding the variable payment.

($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. 3.87% 4.965 Real-time Quote.8.81%
MAPFRE S.A. 1.30% 1.796 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. 4.00% 0.9365 Delayed Quote.3.62%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 1.57% 173.77 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
Analyst Recommendations on UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 524 M 1 608 M 1 290 M
Net income 2022 292 M 308 M 247 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 2 387 M 2 551 M 2 020 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 110
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,90 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman & President
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.3.62%2 518
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%344 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.89%272 806
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 416
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.15%157 944