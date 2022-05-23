Spain's Unicaja pockets $339 mln from sale of stake in reinsurance unit

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja expects
a gain of 318 million euros ($339 million) from the sale of a
controlling stake in its pension and reinsurance business after
the extension of an alliance with insurer Santa Lucia, the bank
said on Monday.
Following Unicaja's acquisition of Liberbank, closed in
July, Santa Lucia is expected to buy 50% plus one share of
Unicaja's CCM Vida y Pensiones de Seguros y Reaseguros, formerly
owned by Liberbank.
The deal is pending regulatory approvals and the end of
Unicaja's tie-ups with insurance company Mapfre, and
with the reinsurance business of Aegon Spain, it said.
Unicaja will hold the rest of this business unit and extend
its bank assurance agreement with Santa Lucia in certain areas
such as savings, life risk and pension plans.
The lender will also be entitled to receive a variable
amount of up to 40 million euros, depending on the performance
of certain business objectives over the next 10 years.
Once completed, the deal is expected to have a total
positive impact of around 20 basis points on Unicaja's core
Tier-1 capital ratio, excluding the variable payment.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)