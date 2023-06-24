Edufinet has signed an agreement with SECOT in order to work together in the integration and training of 'ambassadors' within this initiative

The Edufinet Project, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja reinforces its commitment to enhance the financial and digital inclusion of senior citizens with the educational initiative 'Edufinet Ambassadors', aimed at that demographic. The goal is to teach to this group the necessary skills and knowledge they need to manage their finances with greater autonomy, as well as to improve their skills in online banking.

Thus, in this context, a collaboration agreement has been signed between the Edufinet Project and the association SECOT (Séniors Españoles para la Cooperación Técnica), comprised of volunteer retirees, to work together in the insertion and training of new 'ambassadors' within this financial education program.

The 'ambassadors' are people who, on a voluntary basis and with a vocation of permanence, become a liaison channel with senior citizens in the municipalities, to learn first-hand about their concerns and needs, thus facilitating the adequacy of the training provided by Edufinet.

To this end, the 'ambassadors' will also receive the necessary training to transmit, in coordination with the Edufinet Project, the knowledge and skills that senior citizens require.

Within this program, Edufinet offered last Thursday a training day, under the title 'Senior Day', of a playful and eminently practical nature, where the over 65s acquired basic notions about economy and finance.

Specifically, these seniors, most of them coming from the Vuela Guadalinfo Monachil center in Granada, learned issues related to budget management and the operation of demand accounts and cards, as well as with aspects related to financing and secure investment. They have also been attended in person by a bank employee, a volunteer of the Edufinet Project, to solve all their doubts.

During this workshop, they also received information on cybersecurity from agents of the National Police, with special focus on the prevention of risks in the digital banking environment (mobile applications and websites) and ATMs.

Edufinet Ambassadors

'Edufinet Ambassadors' is a specific financial education program aimed at senior citizens, promoted by the Edufinet Project and sponsored by the Fundación de Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas), as a result of their commitment and priority interest in providing training this demographic to contribute to making sound decisions in the field of economics and finance.

In parallel to the development of workshops and activities aimed at promoting the financial and digital inclusion of this population group, this project also features the presence of 'ambassadors', with the support of different institutions and associations.

Edufinet Project, a trailblazing initiative

The Edufinet Project has been promoting financial education actions for nearly 20 years, currently with the collaboration of 17 universities and more than ten business entities and organizations.

All this has made Unicaja one of the most active agents in the areas of financial education and inclusion, in the exercise of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to society.