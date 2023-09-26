The event will take place on 5 and 6 October at Fycma and aims to explore the latest trends in HR

Unicaja Banco is committed to innovative practices in the field of human resources. For this reason, it is collaborating with foRHum in the organization of the first congress on this subject, which will take place on 5 and 6 October at the Malaga Trade Fair and Congress (Fycma).

The 1stfoRHum Congress on Human Resources, which was presented this Monday at Malaga City Hall, co-organized by Unicaja Banco and with the sponsorship of Fundación Unicaja, is an event dedicated to exploring the latest trends in human resources.

To this end, this congress will bring together human resources experts, business leaders and industry professionals to share knowledge, experiences and best practices.

The congress will feature conferences, round tables and interactive workshops that will address key topics such as leadership and talent development, change management, diversity and inclusion, workplace wellbeing and digital transformation, among other issues. The program is available here.

Network of associations

This congress is part of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Human Resources Management Forum (foRHum) and will help to consolidate a network of associations among professionals in the industry.

In fact, attendees will have the opportunity to build up contacts in the world of human resources. To this end, a space for networking and exchange of ideas will be created.

This event will have the participation and representation of different institutions such as the City Council of Malaga, the Provincial Council of Malaga, the Regional Ministry of Employment of the Andalusian Government, the Malaga Confederation of Business Owners (CEM), the University of Malaga (UMA) or the International University of Andalusia (UNIA), among others.

Collaboration in this event is part of Unicaja Banco's commitment to the promotion of human resources policies that allow the best organization, management and administration of the workforce, always in accordance with the values of the bank and with the aim of enhancing the value of internal talent.