The proceeds will go to the social and sports projects of this foundation

Marbella will host from 20 to 22 October the last tournament of the 4th Padel Charity Tour Circuit of the Real Madrid Foundation, with Unicaja Banco as official sponsor.

After the presentation in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) and the events in Toledo, Córdoba, Roquetas de Mar (Almería), Fuengirola (Malaga), La Nucía (Alicante), Las Rozas (Madrid) and Santander, NAC Club de Pádel Nueva Alcántara, in San Pedro de Alcántara, will host the last of the eight amateur tournaments that make up this national circuit, whose benefits go to the social and sports projects of the Real Madrid Foundation.

This final event will include different prizes from the sponsors and the winners will receive an Adidas padel racket. The Circuit is defined by its '3 S': Solidarity (all proceeds will go one more year to social projects of the Real Madrid Foundation), Sustainability (in each tournament the recycling of glass and plastic is encouraged, and the balls used will be donated afterwards), and Saludable -healthy- (by giving the winners boxes of seasonal vegetables and fruits).

Registration for the tournament is open to all amateur players, with or without a federation license. There will be eight categories: men's 2, 3 and 4; women's 2, 3 and 4; and mixed A and B.

The circuit has the support of Unicaja Banco as official sponsor, Diputación de Almería, Costa del Almería, Adidas Pádel, Padel Nuestro, Carmencita, Cantabria Labs, Ecovidrio and Comunidad de Madrid, and is organized by Metódika Eventos.

Unicaja Banco and Fundación Real Madrid

In addition to collaborating in this type of charity sporting events, since the 2012-2013 season, Unicaja Banco has been supporting the Real Madrid Foundation in the development of several social and sports projects for the integration of socially disadvantaged groups through sport, such as socio-sports schools, programs in prisons or a project for the physical activity of the long-term unemployed, 'Emprendeporte', among other initiatives.

The aim is to improve the lives of people, especially children and groups at risk of exclusion or vulnerability, using sport as a tool for education, development cooperation and social integration.

These types of actions, launched by Real Madrid Foundation, promote education in values through sport and contribute to the development of society and the promotion of equal opportunities, in line with Unicaja Banco's philosophy and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work.