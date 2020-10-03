Unicaja Banco S A : Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank in informal talks about tie-up, source says

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja and
Liberbank are holding informal talks about a potential
tie-up to create the country's fifth-biggest lender with over
100 billion euros in total assets without having entered so far
into formal negotiations, a source with knowledge of the matter
said.
"Informal talks between the two lenders are taking place,"
the source said, adding that it was too early to say if that
would lead to formal negotiations.
Liberbank declined to comment on the talks, while Unicaja
said it had not hired any investment bank to look into this
potential deal, adding that no due diligence was taking place.
Both lenders have said in the past they are open to
analysing consolidation options.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Jessica Jones and Ingrid
Melander)