UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
Unicaja Banco S A : Spain's Unicaja, Liberbank in informal talks about tie-up, source says

10/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja and Liberbank are holding informal talks about a potential tie-up to create the country's fifth-biggest lender with over 100 billion euros in total assets without having entered so far into formal negotiations, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"Informal talks between the two lenders are taking place," the source said, adding that it was too early to say if that would lead to formal negotiations.

Liberbank declined to comment on the talks, while Unicaja said it had not hired any investment bank to look into this potential deal, adding that no due diligence was taking place.

Both lenders have said in the past they are open to analyzing consolidation options.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Jessica Jones and Ingrid Melander)

ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERBANK, S.A. 5.22% 0.232 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. 2.23% 0.6405 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 938 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2020 78,4 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 274
Free-Float 36,1%
NameTitle
Ángel Rodríguez de Gaspar de Gracia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.-33.83%1 185
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.44%298 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.26%209 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 412
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
