  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
0.9300 EUR   -0.32%
Unicaja Banco S A : Toledo hosts this weekend the Padel Tour of the Real Madrid Foundation by Unicaja Banco

05/18/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
Toledo hosts this weekend the Padel Tour of the Real Madrid Foundation by Unicaja Banco
It is a charity tournament whose proceeds will go to the social and sports projects of the Real Madrid Foundation

18 MAY 2023

2 Min reading

The Club Monteverde in Toledo will host from 19 to 21 May the 5th Padel Charity Tour of the Real Madrid Foundation by Unicaja Banco. This will be the first of the eight amateur tournaments that make up this national circuit, whose benefits are allocated to the social and sports projects of the Real Madrid Foundation.

Unicaja Banco sponsors this circuit which is defined by its '3 S': solidarity, all proceeds will go once again to social projects of the Real Madrid Foundation; sustainability, in each tournament the recycling of glass and plastic is encouraged, and the balls used will be donated afterwards; and saludable(healthy), by giving the winners boxes of seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Competition categories are: women's A, B, C and D and men's A, B, C and D. In addition to prizes and raffles, during the circuit there will be special distinctions for the player who shows the most fair play and for those who have participated in the most events.

The profits of the Padel Charity Tour Circuit of Real Madrid Foundation will go to the social and sport projects of attention to diversity of the Real Madrid Foundation in Spain.

This tour has the collaboration of Unicaja Banco as official sponsor, Diputación de Almería, Pādel Nuestro, Especias Carmencita, Ecovidrio, Comunidad de Madrid and BMW, and is organized by Metódika Eventos.

Other tournaments

Tournaments will also be organized in: Córdoba (Real Aeroclub de Córdoba, 16-18 June), Almería (Centro Deportivo Roquetas 360, 28 June - 2 July), Málaga (Club Reserva de Higuerón de Fuengirola, 14-16 July), Alicante (Club PadelPoint La Nucía, 11-13 August), Madrid (Duet Sports Las Rozas, 14-17 September, with the collaboration of Comunidad de Madrid), Santander (Club G6, 20-23 September) and Málaga (Club NAC Marbella, 20-22 October).

Thus, with a national scope, all fans have the opportunity to participate and win the charity tour.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer