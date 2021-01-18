Unicaja Banco S A : Unicorp Patrimonio, Unicaja Banco's private banking, wins again the Expansión-Allfunds competition for the best conservative portfolio, and comes third for the aggressive portfolio

Unicorp Patrimonio SV, Grupo Unicaja Banco's private banking, has been awarded, for the third time, in the Expansión-Allfunds Funds Awards, in the category of 'Best conservative investment fund portfolio', having obtained the best profitability in the year 2020. Furthermore, it has come third in the aggressive portfolio category

The latest award reflects Unicorp Patrimonio's trajectory of excellent results, despite 2020 having been a complicated year, and reaffirms the adequate management carried out by its investment team.

The Expansión-Allfunds award to the 'Best conservative investment fund portfolio' has had the participation of 30 institutions, and for the second year in a row, Unicorp Patrimonio has resulted the most profitable entity.

This conservative fund basket has emerged as the winner after getting the best result, with an 8.13% rise and 3.62% volatility. The compositions of the winner portfolio share the same investment strategy, in a very concentrated version, that the Unicorp Patrimonio team applies in the funds, sicavs and portfolios managed in private banking.

Previous awards

This is the sixth occasion on which Unicorp Patrimonio wins one of the Expansión-Allfunds portfolio competitions: four of them related to funds baskets -three in the conservative category (2017, 2019 and 2020) and one in the aggressive category (2017), and two of them related to stock exchange portfolios (2004 and 2015).

Unicorp Patrimonio is specialized in wealth management and advice. A pioneer in private banking activities since 1999, it has an experienced human team in Andalusia, Castilla y León, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura . Its investment philosophy arises from a global strategic approach, combining different types of assets in an efficient portfolio construction which allows reaching positive moderate returns which are stable in the medium-term.

It is one of the pioneering entities in Spain in the discretionary management of international funds portfolio, with a historic of more than 18 years. A chart is attached below with the returns of the portfolios and funds managed by Unicorp Patrimonio, showing profitability over the average at three years, with a controlled volatility.

