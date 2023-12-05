ACEV joins the agreement signed between Unicaja Banco and CEM to support the Malaga business sector

Unicaja Banco continues to collaborate with the Velez-Malaga Business Owners Association (ACEV) to provide its members with a range of financial products and services adapted to their needs, thus facilitating economic growth and job creation in the town of Velez-Malaga and in the province of Malaga.

To this end, ACEV has joined the agreement signed between Unicaja Banco and Confederación de Empresarios de Málaga (CEM, Malaga Confederation of Business Owners) to support the Malaga business sector.

In this way, the financial institution supports the more than 300 companies associated with the ACEV, offering them a comprehensive financial service, which will include special conditions for this group.

The objective of this adhesion, signed by the Unicaja Bano's regional manager for Eastern and Central Malaga, María Soledad Pérez Gavilán, and the president of the ACEV, Fernando Lisbona Noguerol, is to facilitate the development of the activity of the companies of the area, which are key for boosting the economy and the creation of employment in the region of Axarquia.

Collaboration

The collaboration between both institutions allows the companies of Vélez-Málaga to have access to financial products and services in advantageous conditions in order to help them in the development of their investments and strategic projects.

The promotion of the business fabric, the economy and employment are among the general objectives of Unicaja Banco, especially in its areas of operation, such as the town of Velez-Málaga.

In fact, companies in general, and SMEs in particular, continue to be one of the key groups in the bank's financing policy. For this reason, it maintains close collaboration with business organizations, as is the case of ACEV, with which it has been signing agreements for years to facilitate financing to companies in Velez under preferential conditions.

The Asociación de Empresarios de Vélez-Málaga was founded in 1987 to favor the business fabric of the area. Its mission is to provide support to businesses in the region and work for the progress of Velez-Malaga. Among its main values are union, innovation, leadership, perseverance, tradition and versatility.