The bank collaborates in various social and sport projects of the foundation since 11 years ago

Unicaja Banco and Real Madrid Foundation have renewed their collaboration agreement at an event held at Ciudad Real Madrid, attended by Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid Ambassador; Ana Echenique, Unicaja Banco's Head of Cabinet; Enrique Sánchez, Executive Vice-President of Real Madrid Foundation, and Julio González Ronco, Managing Director of the Foundation.

Since the 2012-2013 season, Unicaja Banco has been collaborating in the sustainability of various social and sports projects for the integration of socially disadvantaged groups through football, such as the socio-sports school in Quinta de Asturias or the programme in the prisons of Villabona (Asturias) and Ocaña II, Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha). It is also present in the programme of physical activity for the long-term unemployed, 'Emprendeporte', among other activities and projects.

Arbeloa highlighted that, 'after so many years, thousands of people have already participated in these joint activities and that is key, not so much because of the numbers, but because each one of them becomes an agent of change and an ambassador of our philosophy of improvement'.

Ana Echenique emphasized that 'with this type of actions we want to contribute to the development of society and the promotion of equal opportunities, thanks to the Real Madrid Foundation's programmes, which promote education in values through sport, in line with Unicaja Banco's philosophy and its Corporate Social Responsibility work'.

Charity activities

In addition, during this season, the bank has sponsored the 6th Circuity of Charity Runs and the 4th Circuit of Padel Tennis Real Madrid Foundation, and has a solidarity fund that seeks to ensure that the investments made by its customers also have a direct impact on socially responsible projects.

Through these actions, it favours the development of the Real Madrid Foundation programmes aimed at improving the lives of people, especially children and demographics at risk of exclusion or vulnerability, using sports as a tool for education, cooperation for development and social integration.