Unicaja Banco S A : collaborates with Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce to give training to more than 200 business owners and entrepreneurs

Within the framework of the workshops organized by the Human Resources and Management Skills Classroom,

The workshops organized by the Human Resources and Management Skills Classroom of Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce, with which Unicaja Banco collaborates, have registered a participation of more than 200 people.

A total of five workshops have been organized, addressed at business owners and entrepreneurs in the province and given by Cristina Arca, expert in psychological, executive and corporate coaching.

This programme is part of the collaboration agreement entered into by both institutions and renewed annually to support the business sector in Ciudad Real, providing training initiatives to update knowledge and giving resources to professionals for their companies to be more competitive.

Over the last two months, the following workshops have been organized: 'Efficient management of internal communication', 'Organizational planning and time management', 'Problem analysis and decision-making', 'Efficient meetings and effective negotiation' and 'Managing the work environment and motivation'.

The workshops have been attended by the General Manager of the Chamber of Commerce, José María Cabanes; the Chamber's Head of Business Development Area, Mayte Carmona; Unicaja Banco's Head of Companies in Western Castilla-La Mancha, Pedro Bachiller; and Unicaja Banco's Business Banking Manager, María Teresa Baptista.

Commitment to training

The collaboration between both institutions facilitates the commitment to training as a key element to boost the development of companies in the province, a support that reflects the presence and roots of Unicaja Banco in Ciudad Real and in Castilla-La Mancha.

The Chamber of Commerce, with the collaboration of companies and institutions such as Unicaja Banco, makes an important effort to bring high quality training to entrepreneurs and business owners through courses, seminars and workshops focused on different areas of business activity.