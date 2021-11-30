Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unicaja Banco S A : collaborates with Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce to give training to more than 200 business owners and entrepreneurs

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unicaja Banco collaborates with Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce to give training to more than 200 business owners and entrepreneurs
Within the framework of the workshops organized by the Human Resources and Management Skills Classroom,

30 NOV 2021

2 Min reading

The workshops organized by the Human Resources and Management Skills Classroom of Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce, with which Unicaja Banco collaborates, have registered a participation of more than 200 people.

A total of five workshops have been organized, addressed at business owners and entrepreneurs in the province and given by Cristina Arca, expert in psychological, executive and corporate coaching.

This programme is part of the collaboration agreement entered into by both institutions and renewed annually to support the business sector in Ciudad Real, providing training initiatives to update knowledge and giving resources to professionals for their companies to be more competitive.

Over the last two months, the following workshops have been organized: 'Efficient management of internal communication', 'Organizational planning and time management', 'Problem analysis and decision-making', 'Efficient meetings and effective negotiation' and 'Managing the work environment and motivation'.

The workshops have been attended by the General Manager of the Chamber of Commerce, José María Cabanes; the Chamber's Head of Business Development Area, Mayte Carmona; Unicaja Banco's Head of Companies in Western Castilla-La Mancha, Pedro Bachiller; and Unicaja Banco's Business Banking Manager, María Teresa Baptista.

Commitment to training

The collaboration between both institutions facilitates the commitment to training as a key element to boost the development of companies in the province, a support that reflects the presence and roots of Unicaja Banco in Ciudad Real and in Castilla-La Mancha.

The Chamber of Commerce, with the collaboration of companies and institutions such as Unicaja Banco, makes an important effort to bring high quality training to entrepreneurs and business owners through courses, seminars and workshops focused on different areas of business activity.

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
06:11aUNICAJA BANCO S A : collaborates with Ciudad Real Chamber of Commerce to give training to ..
PU
11/26UNICAJA BANCO S A : Information note about the fifth and sixth meetings of the formal nego..
PU
11/25Spain set to extend voluntary debt write-offs for firms, sources say
RE
11/25Spain set to extend voluntary debt write-offs for firms, sources say
RE
11/19UNICAJA BANCO S A : supports youth and women's sport and renews the agreement with Fundaci..
PU
11/19UNICAJA BANCO S A : reaffirms its commitment to women's sport and collaborates with Agrupa..
PU
11/19UNICAJA BANCO S A : collaborates with Toledo's Economist Day and recognizes the work of a ..
PU
11/18UNICAJA BANCO S A : joins an agreement with Junta de Extremadura to promote the agricultur..
PU
11/17UNICAJA BANCO S A : Opening of Unicaja's 4th Edufinet Congress, where more than thirty exp..
PU
11/17UNICAJA BANCO S A : renews the assignment to Ponferrada City Council of its facilities at ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 119 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
Net income 2021 1 238 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,93x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 334 M 2 353 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 677
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,78 €
Average target price 1,18 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.9.09%2 334
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.43%476 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.41%373 112
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.30%239 615
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.36%196 776
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.47%196 012