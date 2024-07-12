The second award in the main category awarded by the jury is renamed the 'Unicaja Award'

Unicaja has signed an agreement with the Town Hall of Laredo (Cantabria) to collaborate in the celebration of the Batalla de Flores (Battle of Flowers), a Festival of National Tourist Interest that will celebrate its 113th edition on 30 August. Each year, monumental floats, which represent various allegories and are completely covered with flowers, travel along the Alameda de Miramar in a unique spectacle.

The mayor of Laredo, Miguel González, and Unicaja's regional manager North, Luis Manuel Taboada, have signed the agreement under which the bank commits to give its support for the organization of this festival that, every year, gathers thousands of visitors. The agreement includes that the second award in the main category awarded by the jury will be called 'Unicaja Award'.

According to Taboada, for Unicaja it is "of great importance" to collaborate with those cultural events "so deep and rooted in society," as is the Battle of Flowers. "Our institution is committed to projects that generate benefits in the areas where it operates and, in this case, in Cantabria as one of its regions of origin," he explained.

On the other hand, Gonzalez has expressed his gratitude to the bank for its support to the most emblematic celebration of the town, ensuring that this aid "will serve to further promote the party". "This collaboration will improve the image and notoriety of the Battle, the Town Hall and Unicaja, while reinforcing our culture and tradition," he said.

The party of a million and a half flowers

Created in 1908 by the sea, every year at the end of August, monumental floats covered all over with thousands of flowers parade before the eyes of thousands of locals and visitors.

During the parade, along the Alameda de Miramar, public and participants engage in a friendly contest with confetti, while the jury deliberates on the awards to be given to the various allegories presented.

Laredo's Battle of Flowers brings together creations that every year are more elaborate. Each of the floats can carry between 150,000 and 180,000 natural flowers, nailed one by one just hours before the parade.

