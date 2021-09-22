Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unicaja Banco S A : collaborates with the XXI AECA International Congress on Sustainability and Digital Transformation, held in Toledo

09/22/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unicaja Banco collaborates with the XXI AECA International Congress on Sustainability and Digital Transformation, held in Toledo
More than 50 national and international speakers and more than 300 attendees from 16 countries will participate in the event

22 SEP 2021

2 Min reading

Unicaja Banco collaborates with Asociación Española de Contabilidad y Administración de Empresas (AECA, Spanish Association of Accounting and Administration) in the organization, together with University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), of the XXI AECA International Congress 'Business and society: sustainability and digital transformation'. The congress will be held on 22, 23 and 24 September in Toledo, both online and face-to-face, and will be one of the main international forums for the study and debate on the current situation of companies in areas such as sustainability, accounting and audit, non-financial information or 2030 Agenda.

The event will bring together at the Toledo Campus of the University of Castilla-La Mancha 50 national and international speakers and more than 300 attendees, including professionals, teachers and researchers, entrepreneurs and SMEs, from 16 countries.

The congress intends to provide attendees with a global view of the challenges faced by companies, such as sustainability, new developments in Accounting and Audit, non-financial information, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Open Innovation and Value Creation or the impact of new technologies in companies.

Support by Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco collaborates with the AECA congress as part of its permanent exercise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as its interest in contributing to and strengthening the sustainable development principles in the areas where it operates. The bank joined the UN Global Compact in 2013 and the Spanish Network of the UN Global Compact in 2017.

The bank shares the congress' goal of promoting actions and strategies to increase sustainability and responsibility. Likewise, in the area of digital transformation, Unicaja Banco places innovation in a priority position, incorporating technology to improve service to customers and the bank's efficiency.

AECA International Congresses are a forum for the study and debate on business viability and its collaboration with a sustainable future. This edition will feature 3 conferences, 3 round table discussions, 3 research workshops, 37 parallel sessions (hybrids and only 3 fully online), 1 session for students, AECA Space with 8 documents, 1 lecture on AECA Certificates, 1 lecture on the BIDA Spanish Observatory on Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, 1 lecture on IS-AECA, the online platform to prepare non-financial information report and integrated reports, 8 posters, 1 session to deliver the Congress Certificates, Accounting History Prize and REFC Diplomas.

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
08:12aUNICAJA BANCO S A : collaborates with the XXI AECA International Congress on Sustainabilit..
PU
09/21UNICAJA BANCO S A : and Leon City Council collaborate in the Spanish MTB Ultramarathon Cha..
PU
09/21UNICAJA BANCO S A : awarded the Business and Trade Award by Malaga City Council
PU
09/20UNICAJA BANCO S A : Edufinet Project joins the European Sustainable Development Week with ..
PU
09/02UNICAJA BANCO S A : the leading bank for farmers in the province, supports again growers a..
PU
08/30UNICAJA BANCO S A : renews its collaboration with CIT Marbella and offers financial produc..
PU
08/25UNICAJA BANCO S A : offers preferential financial conditions and services to the members o..
PU
08/20UNICAJA BANCO S A : renews its agreement with the brotherhoods of the Agrupación de Congre..
PU
08/11UNICAJA BANCO S A : following the integration of Liberbank, will be the main sponsor of Ov..
PU
08/06UNICAJA BANCO S A : The Smurfs and the SDG, featured in Unicaja Banco's exhibition at FIDM..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 162 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net income 2021 1 141 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,56x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 2 186 M 2 562 M 2 564 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 961
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,82 €
Average target price 1,04 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.15.17%2 562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.37%457 128
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.10%329 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.92%188 279