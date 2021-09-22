Unicaja Banco S A : collaborates with the XXI AECA International Congress on Sustainability and Digital Transformation, held in Toledo

More than 50 national and international speakers and more than 300 attendees from 16 countries will participate in the event

Unicaja Banco collaborates with Asociación Española de Contabilidad y Administración de Empresas (AECA, Spanish Association of Accounting and Administration) in the organization, together with University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), of the XXI AECA International Congress 'Business and society: sustainability and digital transformation'. The congress will be held on 22, 23 and 24 September in Toledo, both online and face-to-face, and will be one of the main international forums for the study and debate on the current situation of companies in areas such as sustainability, accounting and audit, non-financial information or 2030 Agenda.

The event will bring together at the Toledo Campus of the University of Castilla-La Mancha 50 national and international speakers and more than 300 attendees, including professionals, teachers and researchers, entrepreneurs and SMEs, from 16 countries.

The congress intends to provide attendees with a global view of the challenges faced by companies, such as sustainability, new developments in Accounting and Audit, non-financial information, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Open Innovation and Value Creation or the impact of new technologies in companies.

Support by Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco collaborates with the AECA congress as part of its permanent exercise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as its interest in contributing to and strengthening the sustainable development principles in the areas where it operates. The bank joined the UN Global Compact in 2013 and the Spanish Network of the UN Global Compact in 2017.

The bank shares the congress' goal of promoting actions and strategies to increase sustainability and responsibility. Likewise, in the area of digital transformation, Unicaja Banco places innovation in a priority position, incorporating technology to improve service to customers and the bank's efficiency.

AECA International Congresses are a forum for the study and debate on business viability and its collaboration with a sustainable future. This edition will feature 3 conferences, 3 round table discussions, 3 research workshops, 37 parallel sessions (hybrids and only 3 fully online), 1 session for students, AECA Space with 8 documents, 1 lecture on AECA Certificates, 1 lecture on the BIDA Spanish Observatory on Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, 1 lecture on IS-AECA, the online platform to prepare non-financial information report and integrated reports, 8 posters, 1 session to deliver the Congress Certificates, Accounting History Prize and REFC Diplomas.