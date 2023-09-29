The financial institution and the Club, in collaboration with JPMorgan Asset Management, organize the 'Ahorros que dan juego' day

This Thursday, Unicaja Banco customers enjoyed a unique experience at Real Madrid's Sports City in Valdebebas. This activity was organized by the bank and the Club, with the collaboration of JPMorgan Asset Management, and brought together more than 30 people in a sports day called 'Ahorros que dan juego'.

After a brief tour of Real Madrid's facilities, the participants dressed in the team's kit to head to one of the training fields at Valdebebas. There, led by official technicians from the Club, they trained and later played a football match.

The activity ended with the presentation of gifts to all the players who, at all times, have shown their professionalism and good work on the field in a fun and sporting day.

Unique experiences

This is one of the many experiences that Unicaja Banco, as Real Madrid's official bank, has prepared for the 2023-2024 season: exclusive visits, draws of tickets and signed jerseys, sports activities at Real Madrid's facilities or meeting Real Madrid legends are some of the initiatives that the financial institution will offer to all those customers who have subscribed a Real Madrid product.

Likewise, Real Madrid cardholders will be able to access Unicaja Banco's draw platform and win tickets to Real Madrid's home games, as well as visits to the Bernabéu Tour.