The draw is open to all Real Madrid Card holders

Unicaja Banco will draw three official jerseys signed by the players of Real Madrid's first football team. All the holders of the Real Madrid Card will automatically participate in the draw, which will take place on 31 December.

The Real Madrid debit card can be subscribed online by new customers and it has no issuing or maintenance fees* and, if customers have the said card during the promotional period, from 27 November to 31 December 2023, they will be directly entered into this draw.

The card features different designs and customers can choose the one they prefer from among those available at: https://realmadrid.unicajabanco.es/.

Unicaja Banco has designed each of these models in an exclusive way with a very madridista aesthetic and thinking of the team's fans, who can choose between the designs of the anthem, the flag, the shield or the basketball model, as well as a card inspired by the captain's armband and the Décima's anthem.

More raffles and unique experiences with the Real Madrid Card

Likewise, Real Madrid cardholders will be able to access Unicaja Banco's sweepstakes platform and win tickets to Real Madrid's home games, as well as visits to the Bernabéu Tour.

In addition to the sweepstakes held on the platform, Unicaja Banco also organizes during the season some unique experiences for its customers who are Real Madrid fans, such as exclusive visits to Valdebebas, tournaments at the Real Madrid Sports City facilities or meetings with team legends.

*No issuing and annual maintenance fee for new customers who subscribe the Real Madrid debit card on www.realmadrid.unicajabanco.es before 31 December 2023. Promotional terms and conditions available at www.unicajabanco.es.