Unicaja Banco S A : Edufinet Project organizes an online workshop on blockchain and cryptocurrencies for students of ESESA IMF

The Edufinet Project, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, reinforces online training with the goal of promoting and disseminating financial among all society groups

The Edufinet Project, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, has organized, for the first time and in collaboration with Escuela Superior de Estudios de Empresa IMF (ESESA IMF), an online workshop with the aim of explaining the general public they main keys of the market of cryptocurrencies and of blockchain. This activity has recorded a participation of more than eighty students.

During this two-hour training session, the speakers have detailed the main elements which define the context of digital transformation where cryptocurrencies have appeared and developed; have explained the basic concepts of their structure and operation and have talked about their role in innovation as a secure exchange digital media in transactions and transfers.

Additionally, during this activity, developed on the Edufinet Youtube channel, participants have also studied real cases of application of cryptocurrencies, through the use of blockchain technology.

With this activity, students of ESESA IMF and the rest of participants have had a first approach to the market of cryptocurrencies and have gained further knowledge about digitalization and innovation in today's society.

Pioneering programme in Spain.

The Edufinet Project, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, is one of the first financial education programmes launched in Spain, whose work to promote and enhance financial literacy has been recognized with several awards. It has been fully operational since 2007, through an Internet portal for the general public, although its development began in 2005. Currently, more than ten business organizations and institutions and 16 universities collaborate with the project.

In the exercise of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and under Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja commitment to society, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edufinet has continued to make available several online resources to keep in contact with citizens.

Its website (https://www.edufinet.com/) has registered so far more than nine million visits, from nearly 180 countries. Edufinet also features two additional portals with specific content: one for young people (Edufinext) and one for business owners and entrepreneurs (Edufiemp). Its website includes other sections such as Edufiblog, EdufiAcademics, EdufiTech and a videogame. The Project also has a YouTube channel and Facebook and Twitter accounts.