Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Unicaja Banco, S.A.    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unicaja Banco S A : Edufinet Project takes part in the Global Money Week and launches a microsite on new technologies applied to finance

03/24/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unicaja's Edufinet Project takes part in the Global Money Week and launches a microsite on new technologies applied to finance
The Edufinet Project on financial education, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, launches on its website, on the occasion of the Global Money Week, a new microsite on new technologies applied to finance

24 MAR 2021

3 Min reading

Edufinet, the financial education project promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, is increasing its activity this week on the occasion of Global Money Week, an initiative promoted by the OECD to raise awareness on the importance of basic education in finance. For that purpose, among other activities, it has launched on its website (www.edufinet.com) a microsite on new technologies applied to finance.

EdufiTech, a site included on Edufinet, features contents to learn about new technologies applied to finance, which are related to all citizens in their daily lives.

The contents of EdufiTech include information on the digitalization of financial services, fintechs and bigtechs, blockchain, crypto-currencies, big data and artificial intelligence, distributed registry technology, smart contracts, automated financial advising or crowd-funding platforms.

The presentation of this new microsite will take place tomorrow Thursday, from 10:00, via a webinar with the following access link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNCXWKLT_UM.

Edufinet's website also includes other sections such as Edufiblog and EdufiAcademics and a videogame, as well as two specific portals: Edufinext, for young people, and Edufiemp, for business owners and entrepreneurs. The project also has a YouTube channel and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Webinar on sustainable finance

Furthermore, also within the framework of the Global Money Week, Edufinet will take part in a webinar on sustainable finance, organized by Cifal Málaga (UN's Unitar center) and by Edufinet, and which will be broadcasted on Friday, at 11:30, on YouTube (channel: Información Cifal Málaga).

At the webinar, seven experts will talk about sustainable finance, financial education and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and economic growth.

Edufinet and Global Money Week

Edufinet participates one more year in the Global Money Week, which will take place from 22 to 28 March, with the theme 'Take care of yourself, take care of your money'. This is an annual global event organized by the OECD to raise awareness on the importance of acquiring basic training in finance and to ensure that young people acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to make sound financial decisions.

With regard to Edufinet Project, it has more than 15 years of history. It currently collaborates with 16 universities and more than then business organizations and institutions. Since it was launched, more than 152,000 people have participated in the different courses, workshops and lectures organized. Its website has registered so far more than nine million visits, with access from nearly 180 countries.

In the exercise of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), during this period Edufinet has continued to offer different online resources to keep in contact with citizens. It has a dedicated website with specific portals (Edufiemp and Edufinext) and a YouTube channel and Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
12:23pUNICAJA BANCO S A  : Edufinet Project takes part in the Global Money Week and la..
PU
03/18UNICAJA BANCO S A  : Edufinet Project teaches one more year financial education ..
PU
03/18UNICAJA BANCO S A  : launches a training plan on sustainable finance for its sta..
PU
03/12UNICAJA BANCO S A  : supports companies with the offering, together with Caser, ..
PU
03/12UNICAJA BANCO S A  : reaffirms one more year its support to Marenostrum Fuengiro..
PU
03/11UNICAJA BANCO S A  : signs a new agreement with Fundación Adecco to collaborate ..
PU
03/11UNICAJA BANCO S A  : supports one more year the work of Federación Malagueña de ..
PU
03/08UNICAJA BANCO S A  : Edufinet Project organizes an online workshop on cryptocurr..
PU
03/05UNICAJA BANCO S A  : and Colegio de Farmacéuticos de Málaga renew their collabor..
PU
03/03Spanish Banks Prepare for Boost From EU Funds-Driven Projects
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 926 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net income 2021 449 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 1 268 M 1 504 M 1 498 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 201
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,91 €
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ángel Rodríguez de Gaspar de Gracia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.12.24%1 447
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ