Unicaja Banco S A : Edufinet Project takes part in the Global Money Week and launches a microsite on new technologies applied to finance

Edufinet, the financial education project promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, is increasing its activity this week on the occasion of Global Money Week, an initiative promoted by the OECD to raise awareness on the importance of basic education in finance. For that purpose, among other activities, it has launched on its website (www.edufinet.com) a microsite on new technologies applied to finance.

EdufiTech, a site included on Edufinet, features contents to learn about new technologies applied to finance, which are related to all citizens in their daily lives.

The contents of EdufiTech include information on the digitalization of financial services, fintechs and bigtechs, blockchain, crypto-currencies, big data and artificial intelligence, distributed registry technology, smart contracts, automated financial advising or crowd-funding platforms.

The presentation of this new microsite will take place tomorrow Thursday, from 10:00, via a webinar with the following access link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNCXWKLT_UM.

Edufinet's website also includes other sections such as Edufiblog and EdufiAcademics and a videogame, as well as two specific portals: Edufinext, for young people, and Edufiemp, for business owners and entrepreneurs. The project also has a YouTube channel and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Webinar on sustainable finance

Furthermore, also within the framework of the Global Money Week, Edufinet will take part in a webinar on sustainable finance, organized by Cifal Málaga (UN's Unitar center) and by Edufinet, and which will be broadcasted on Friday, at 11:30, on YouTube (channel: Información Cifal Málaga).

At the webinar, seven experts will talk about sustainable finance, financial education and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and economic growth.



Edufinet and Global Money Week

Edufinet participates one more year in the Global Money Week, which will take place from 22 to 28 March, with the theme 'Take care of yourself, take care of your money'. This is an annual global event organized by the OECD to raise awareness on the importance of acquiring basic training in finance and to ensure that young people acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to make sound financial decisions.

With regard to Edufinet Project, it has more than 15 years of history. It currently collaborates with 16 universities and more than then business organizations and institutions. Since it was launched, more than 152,000 people have participated in the different courses, workshops and lectures organized. Its website has registered so far more than nine million visits, with access from nearly 180 countries.

In the exercise of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), during this period Edufinet has continued to offer different online resources to keep in contact with citizens. It has a dedicated website with specific portals (Edufiemp and Edufinext) and a YouTube channel and Twitter and Facebook accounts.