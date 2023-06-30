The race will take place on 5 August between Arriondas and Ribadesella, with the participation of more than one thousand canoeists

Unicaja Banco will sponsor again the International Descent of the Sella River, which reaches its 85th edition this year and which will be held on 5 August. This sponsorship gives continuity to the traditional collaboration between the emblematic sporting event and the financial institution, reflected in the signing of a new agreement.

Unicaja Banco's Head of Institutional Relations and Image, Fernando Ríos, and the Head of the Organizing Committee of the International Descent of the Sella River (Codis), Juan Manuel Feliz, have signed the agreement at the institution's headquarters in Oviedo. Both have highlighted the importance of this sponsorship that supports an event considered a Festival of International Tourist Interest and that is part of the signs of identity of Asturias.

In addition to the economic support by Unicaja Banco, the agreement includes the contribution of materials for the development of the race.

More than one thousand participants in an international event

The International Descent of the Sella River, starting in Arriondas and finishing in Ribadesella, is considered one of the world's most important river descents. It reaches a participation of more than one thousand canoeists. Likewise, in the 2022 edition, nearly three hundred thousand people attended this sporting event also known as the 'Fiesta de las Piraguas' (Canoe Festival).

This event is an essential milestone every first Saturday of August since 1930, a tradition only interrupted between 1936 and 1943, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and since 1951 it welcomes international athletes. In fact, every year it gathers canoeists from more than 10 countries.