Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unicaja Banco S A : supports one more year the activity of farmers of the cooperative El Grupo de Granada

12/21/2021 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unicaja Banco supports one more year the activity of farmers of the cooperative El Grupo de Granada
The collaboration agreement includes a specific comprehensive financial service on advantageous terms for the development of their activities

21 DEC 2021

2 Min reading

Unicaja Banco and Sociedad Cooperativa Andaluza (SCA) El Grupo de Granada have renewed one more year the collaboration agreement under which the bank puts at the disposal of the more than 600 farmers belonging to the cooperative a specific comprehensive financial service on advantageous terms, for the development of their activities.

In this comprehensive financial service, Unicaja Banco also includes a broad set of products specially designed to meet the needs of this group.

The agreement was signed recently at the cooperative's headquarters in Castell de Ferro (Gualchos, Granada) by Unicaja Banco's Area Manager for Granada, Manuel Conde, and by the President of El Grupo SCA, Fulgencio Torres.

The agreement demonstrates the commitment of Unicaja Banco to the farming sector and its interest to boost and facilitate the economic development of the regions where it operates and, specifically, of Granada and Costa Tropical, where the bank has a long trajectory providing support and advice to these professionals.

Agriculture is a key element in the financing policy of Unicaja Banco. In fact, it is regarded as a determinant sector to boost the economy and to foster job creation and, therefore, for the bank it is essential to cover the needs of these professionals.

Specific products and services

Under this agreement, Unicaja Banco provides the members of El Grupo SCA with a wide range of specific financial products and services, on advantageous conditions, such as, loans for the campaign of intensive cultivation, to acquire or improve farms, to install drip irrigation or to acquire farm machinery; Greenhouse loan (Crédito Invernadero); Credi-plástico (for the acquisition of plastics for greenhouses), or Tarjeta Univerde, adapting repayments to campaign income.

The cooperative El Grupo, with more than 40 years of experience, has around 350 partners which, together with the other farmers it works with, cultivate 450 hectares in polytunnels in small farms in the Granada villages of Gualchos-Castell de Ferro, Lújar, Rubite, Jayena, Arenas del Rey-Fornes, Bérchules, Albuñol and Itrabo.

The staff hired for its daily activities reaches an average of 250 employees, including permanent and temporary workers. The main product of this cooperative, which applies the latest production process innovations, is the Dutch cucumber, sold across Europe.

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
11:40aUNICAJA BANCO S A : supports one more year the activity of farmers of the cooperative El G..
PU
12/10Unicaja Expects Lower Net Interest Income In Q4
MT
12/10Spain's Unicaja Says Is Currently Comfortable With Stake In Portuguese EDP
RE
12/10Unicaja Expects NII To Bottom Out In Fourth Quarter, And To Recover Afterwards
RE
12/10Spain's Unicaja Expects Non-Performing Loans To Peak By Mid-2022
RE
12/10Unicaja's CEO Says Still Not Decided What The Bank Will Do With Excess Capital
RE
12/10Unicaja aims for profit boost from cost cuts, fees and consumer loans
RE
12/10Spain's Unicaja raises 2024 profitability target to more than 8%
RE
12/06Fitch Lifts Unicaja Banco's Outlook to Stable on Strong Performance During COVID-19
MT
12/03Spanish bank Unicaja to cut up to 1,513 jobs, union says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 115 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
Net income 2021 1 137 M 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,64x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 2 077 M 2 348 M 2 343 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 677
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,78 €
Average target price 1,19 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.9.44%2 348
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%454 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%353 225
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 662
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.34%200 487
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.24%186 802