Unicaja Banco S A : , the University of Salamanca and the Chamber of Commerce create a Business Innovation Chair

The Cátedra Universitaria Escuela de Salamanca, launched this year, will bolster a meeting forum between business owners and academics

The University of Salamanca, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Unicaja Banco, have agreed to create the Chair of Business Innovation Escuela de Salamanca. Its presentation this morning brought together the Vice-Chancellor, Ricardo Rivero, the President of the Chamber, Benjamín Crespo, and the Director General of Human Resources, Talent and Culture of Unicaja Banco, José María de la Vega, who signed the collaboration agreement that lays the foundations for the organization of the new chair and the funding of its activities.

The Chair Escuela de Salamanca, directed by Professor of Financial Economics Alberto de Miguel Hidalgo, is created with the aim of vindicating, disseminating and promoting the role of entrepreneurship within the market economy economic system. Through it, the three driving entities want to set up a forum for meeting, study, debate and reflection of economists, business owners, managers, academics and all those agents related to the business world, aimed at the whole society, and Salamanca and its province in particular.

To achieve this, the agreement establishes a series of regular activities that will include the Escuela de Salamanca Business Forum, which will be held once a year as a meeting point for business owners and academics to analyze the main issues affecting the business world and propose options for improvement.

The approach includes the participation of relevant people from the economic world, from academics to renowned economists, managers of entities or people who hold or have held relevant positions in organizations, who can offer their vision of some of the main problems faced daily by the business activity, and who can provide valuable information to entrepreneurs about the economic reality that surrounds them and a vision of the future that facilitates their adaptation.

In addition, the Chair will promote a series of business meetings, organized according to the evolution of the market, to analyze the sectorial problems of the business community, and will promote the elaboration of studies that contribute to the business development of Salamanca and its province.