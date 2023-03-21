Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:23:53 2023-03-21 am EDT
1.043 EUR   +4.67%
11:01aUnicaja Banco S A : the University of Salamanca and the Chamber of Commerce create a Business Innovation Chair
PU
02/24Unicaja Banco S A : The valid requests for information, clarifications or questions made by the shareholders in exercise of their right to information and the answers that, where appropriate, are provided by the administrators. (In Spanish only)
PU
02/15Unicaja Banco, S.A. Announces Teresa Sáez Ponte Resigned from the Position of Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unicaja Banco S A : , the University of Salamanca and the Chamber of Commerce create a Business Innovation Chair

03/21/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Unicaja Banco, the University of Salamanca and the Chamber of Commerce create a Business Innovation Chair
The Cátedra Universitaria Escuela de Salamanca, launched this year, will bolster a meeting forum between business owners and academics

20 MAR 2023

2 Min reading

The University of Salamanca, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Unicaja Banco, have agreed to create the Chair of Business Innovation Escuela de Salamanca. Its presentation this morning brought together the Vice-Chancellor, Ricardo Rivero, the President of the Chamber, Benjamín Crespo, and the Director General of Human Resources, Talent and Culture of Unicaja Banco, José María de la Vega, who signed the collaboration agreement that lays the foundations for the organization of the new chair and the funding of its activities.

The Chair Escuela de Salamanca, directed by Professor of Financial Economics Alberto de Miguel Hidalgo, is created with the aim of vindicating, disseminating and promoting the role of entrepreneurship within the market economy economic system. Through it, the three driving entities want to set up a forum for meeting, study, debate and reflection of economists, business owners, managers, academics and all those agents related to the business world, aimed at the whole society, and Salamanca and its province in particular.

To achieve this, the agreement establishes a series of regular activities that will include the Escuela de Salamanca Business Forum, which will be held once a year as a meeting point for business owners and academics to analyze the main issues affecting the business world and propose options for improvement.

The approach includes the participation of relevant people from the economic world, from academics to renowned economists, managers of entities or people who hold or have held relevant positions in organizations, who can offer their vision of some of the main problems faced daily by the business activity, and who can provide valuable information to entrepreneurs about the economic reality that surrounds them and a vision of the future that facilitates their adaptation.

In addition, the Chair will promote a series of business meetings, organized according to the evolution of the market, to analyze the sectorial problems of the business community, and will promote the elaboration of studies that contribute to the business development of Salamanca and its province.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 15:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 600 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
Net income 2022 306 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 2 645 M 2 834 M 2 834 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 7 853
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,00 €
Average target price 1,46 €
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman & President
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Galo Juan Sastre Corchado Director-Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.-3.35%2 834
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565
