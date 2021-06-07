Log in
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
Unicaja Banco helps again students to pay for their tuition fees and allows them to receive in advance the amount of scholarships with 0% interest loans (TAE: 0%)

06/07/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Unicaja Banco helps again students to pay for their tuition fees and allows them to receive in advance the amount of scholarships with 0% interest loans (TAE: 0%)
Unicaja Banco puts one more year at the disposal of students the Préstamo Matrícula and the Anticipo Beca, both with a 0% interest (TAE 0%)and no fees, as well as the financing of any academic training with the Préstamo Estudios

07 JUN 2021

3 Min reading

Unicaja Banco helps students again with the payment of their tuition fees and offers them the possibility to receive in advance the payment of their scholarship, with 0% annual interest rate loans. Thus, the bank puts at the disposal of students the Préstamo Matrícula1 (Tuition Fees Loan) and the Anticipo Beca2 (Scholarship Advance), which, in addition to 0% interest rate (TAE 0%), have no fees. The bank also offers the Préstamo Estudios3 (Loan for Studies), to finance other studies such masters' degrees, postgraduate studies, special studies and tuition fees for university and vocational training.

Unicaja Banco includes within the range of products to finance studies the mentioned Préstamo Matrícula, conceived for the payment of tuition fees for the center where students are registered during the school year 2020-2021.

The maximum amount to finance with the Préstamo Matrícula (Tuitition Fee Loan), at a 0% interest rate and with no fees, is 4,000 euros, to be repaid in 12 months1.

The Anticipo Beca (Scholarhsip Advance) is a loan to receive in advance the payment of the grant given to university or high school students (Secondary Education, Baccalaureate or Vocational Traning). It also features a 0% interest rate and has no fees2.

The amount to advance will be equal to the scholarship amount, with a maximum of 3,000 euros and a maximum repayment term of nine months. The advantageous conditions of the Scholarship Advance are also available not only to the above mentioned students, but also to those of professional and higher art students, sport training, higher religious studies or language training at official schools.

Likewise, the bank offers the Préstamo Estudios (Loan for Studies) to finance the registration fee of any academic training, with an amount of up to 30,000 euros to be repaid in five years with fixed interest repayments (5% NIR). Granting of the said products is subject to the bank's criteria3.

Unicaja Banco supports financing to students and young people

Unicaja Banco features a full and competitive range of specific products for financing studies, covering the payment of tuition fees, scholarship advance or loans for post-graduate studies, providing young people between 18 and 27-years-old with Fee-Free products, such as the young account, MasterCard Contactless debit card and Unicaja Banco's Digital Banking services (Unicaja Mobile app and web), and other functionalities such as Unipay,Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay mobile payment services.

Unicaja Banco's range of financial products for the young is supplemented with the web platform Espacio Joven Uni, which includes alternatives to improve their education via agreements with business schools and centers which offer discounts in their programmes, and with full post-graduate grants.

This clear commitment of Unicaja Banco to financing studies is reflected in the products Préstamo Matrícula and Anticipo Beca, which are free as they are made on a financing basis at 0% interest rate (TAE 0%).

(1) Tipo de interés nominal anual: 0,00%. TAE: 0,00%. Importe máximo 4.000€. Simulación para un préstamo igual a 4.000€ a un plazo de 12 meses: cuota mensual de 333,33€, excepto la última cuota que es de 333,37€. Comisión de apertura 0%. Exento de comisión de estudio. Importe total adeudado: 4.000€.

(2) Tipo de interés nominal anual: 0,00%. TAE: 0,00%. Importe máximo 3.000€. Simulación para un préstamo igual a 3.000€ a un plazo de 9 meses: cuota única al vencimiento, de 3.000€. Comisión de apertura 0%. Exento de comisión de estudio. Importe total adeudado: 3.000€.

(3) Concesión sujeta a criterio de la entidad.

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
